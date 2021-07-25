Wetlands Education Center Hosting Drop-In STEM Camp

Drop-in STEM activities will be available Monday. The Kansas Wetlands Education Center , with help from 4-H Water Ambassadors from Barton and Ellis Counties, are hosting the free, family-friendly, hands-on, come-and-go activities.

On July 26th, from 1-4:30 pm, visitors to the center will be able to walk through the WOW water trailer, which teaches about storm water issues in watersheds and experience other science, technology, engineering, and mathematic themed activities. They will also be able to make and then eat an aquifer, discover how much usable water is on our planet, and start a science experiment using corn that can be taken home for further observation.

Participants will also have the opportunity to practice flying drones and learn about drone use in water quality and conservation.

According to Mandy Kern, KWEC program specialist, “The KWEC hosts a themed Drop-In STEM event quarterly introducing visitors to a variety of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics topics through hands-on activities.” Training for the water ambassadors was sponsored by the Kansas Wetlands Education Center, K-State Research and Extension, Hays Water Resources Department, and the Kansas Center for Agricultural Resources and the Environment. Come discover more about the important resource that makes up our wetland!

Kansas Wetlands Education Center, affiliated with FHSU’s Werth College of Science, Technology and Mathematics, is located 10 miles northeast of Great Bend at the Cheyenne Bottoms Wildlife Area.