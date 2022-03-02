Salina, KS

Wetlands Center Hosting Bird Watching Event

Todd PittengerMarch 2, 2022

Fort Hays State University’s Kansas Wetlands Education Center is planning a bird watching event.

According to FHSU the wetlands center will hold a free birdwatching workshop at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 12.
Curtis Wolf, KWEC director, will lead the Birdwatching 101 class.

The Cheyenne Bottoms Wildlife Area, where the KWEC is located, is well known as a birdwatching hotspot. There are more than 450 species of birds being documented in Kansas.

Wolf will talk about and demonstrate certain skills that can help even novice bird watchers improve their bird identification abilities. He also will cover bird field guides and binocular use.

No registration is required for the workshop, which is open to people of all ages.

Kansas Wetlands Education Center, affiliated with FHSU’s Werth College of Science, Technology and Mathematics, is located 10 miles northeast of Great Bend. More information about the KWEC can be found at wetlandscenter.fhsu.edu.

