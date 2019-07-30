Salina, KS

Western Music and Comedy Coming to Salina

KSAL StaffJuly 30, 2019

Western music and comedy is coming to Salina. Riders in the Sky are coming to the Stiefel Theater.

For more than 30 years Riders In The Sky have been keepers of the flame passed on by the Sons of the Pioneers, Gene Autry and Roy Rogers, reviving and revitalizing the genre. And while remaining true to the integrity of Western music, they have themselves become modern-day icons by branding the genre with their own legendary wacky humor and way-out Western wit, and all along encouraging buckaroos and buckarettes to live life “The Cowboy Way!”

Joining Riders in the Sky will be the Quebe Sisters.

With over fifteen years of touring to date, The Quebe Sisters have delivered their authentic triple fiddle and three-part harmony sound to the concert halls and festivals of North America, Europe, and Russia. Combine the musical stylings of The Mills Brothers, Ray Price, Count Basie, Willie Nelson, and you have none other than The Quebe Sisters.

Each band will perform a set and then “something really great”.

The show is scheduled for Friday, December 6th. Tickets go on sale this Friday.

Ticket link:  https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/060056F6A5256E7C

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

