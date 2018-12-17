Westar Warns of Scammers

Westar Energy and KCP&L are alerting customers of a scam. They say imposters claiming to work for the companies are threatening to disconnect service and asking for prepaid cards as payment.

In some cases, the caller is using a prerecorded voice. Several customers have called to report receiving suspicious phone calls.

Some imposters are very convincing. They may use websites that allow them to manipulate caller ID, making the call appear to come from KCP&L or Westar. They may use a prerecorded message. They speak with authority. When the targeted customer calls the phone numbers provided, the person who answers sounds like they work for KCP&L or Westar. In some cases, callers may even provide information like amount due that makes them sound credible.

“Scammers create a sense of urgency to get customers to act quickly rather than allowing them time to check their account,” Gina Penzig, manager, media communications, said. “We will never

require a pre-paid card for payment. Also, we notify customers multiple times in advance if service may be interrupted for non-payment.”

Before acting on one of these calls, check your records to see if a recent payment has been made.

If you are still unsure, check your account online or call the Westar Energy Customer Relations Center, 1-800-383-1183, or the KCP&L Customer Contact Center, 1-888-471-5275, and check your

account status. More about identifying scams: https://www.westarenergy.com/scams or https://www.kcpl.com/involvement/safety/fraud-alerts.

If a customer receives a suspicious visit from an individual, he or she should also report it to their local law enforcement agency.