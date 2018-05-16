West Saline County Home Burgled

A residence in west Saline County sustained damage as well as had several belonging stolen from an intruder.

Saline County Sheriff’s Capt. Jim Hughes tells KSAL News that deputies responded at 7 p.m. on Tuesday night to a home in the 500 block of S. Brookville Rd.

The owners of the property came home to find that the intruder was able to gain entry by force through a window and stole several belongings. According to Hughes, those items include costume jewelry, legitimate jewelry–including a pearl necklace, 14-carrot gold Class of 1977 basketball class ring, ladies diamond rings and diamond-studded earrings. Other items taken include a Husqvarna chainsaw, seven types of firearms, compound bow, binoculars, digital cameras and other various household items.

Total loss is $6,420, including damage to the window.

There are no suspects at this time.