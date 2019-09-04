West Salina Theft

A Salina couple is out several valuables as some items were stolen from their truck.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester says that the theft occurred between 2 a.m. on Sunday and noon on Tuesday from the 200 block of S. Clark St. in Salina.

Someone entered a 2019 Dodge Ram pickup truck and stole an HP laptop, Jujubee “Hell-o Kitty” diaper bag and miscellaneous kids’ clothing.

Total loss is $1,300. There was no signs of forced entry, the owners couldn’t remember if they had locked the vehicle or not.