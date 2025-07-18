West Magnolia Road Project Moving Forward

A major infrastructure project aimed at supporting new housing developments in southwest Salina moved forward Monday night after Commissioner Bill Longbine requested further discussion before a vote.

The City Commission unanimously approved a $506,772 service agreement with the City Engineer for design work on Phases 2 and 3 of improvements to West Magnolia Road, between Virginia Drive and Centennial Road.

Commissioner Longbine pulled the item from the meeting’s consent agenda, citing its significance. “This is a big-ticket item impacting a lot of people,” he said.

City Engineer Jim Kowach explained the scope of the project, noting that federally funded housing construction is currently underway near Virginia Drive, just west of I-135, adjacent to Menards. Phase 1 of the project—already approved in a previous meeting—includes right-of-way acquisition funded by KDOT grants and calls for a three-lane road section from I-135 to Virginia Drive, including a roundabout designed to accommodate semi-truck traffic.

The newly approved phase will extend that work from Virginia Drive to Centennial Road, featuring another three-lane roadway and a second roundabout at Centennial. Kansas State University Salina has also requested the inclusion of a fourth leg at the roundabout to serve as a future entrance to its campus.

The broader goal of the West Magnolia improvements is to better connect the expanding residential area in southwest Salina with established commercial zones in south Salina.

Design, right-of-way acquisition, utility relocation, and construction on Phases 2 and 3 are scheduled to begin in late 2026.