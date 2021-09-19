Salina, KS

Wesleyan women’s Soccer falls to No. 11 Oklahoma Wesleyan 3-1

KWU Athletics ReleaseSeptember 19, 2021

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. – No. 11 ranked Oklahoma Wesleyan knocked off the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes 3-1 in the Kansas Conference opener for both teams on Saturday on the OKWU pitch.

The Eagles scored one goal in the first half, by Laura Maria in the 21st minute, and added two more in the second half.

Faith Mosaira netted a goal in the 49th minute and Maria again found the net in the 60th minute.

The Coyotes would get a goal in the 86th minute from Alex Liles (SO/Salina, Kan.) to avoid the shutout.

OKWU outshot the Coyotes 15-5 in the match. Kayla Deaver (SR/Lee’s Summit, Mo.) and Leoni Enzlmuller (FR/Linz, Austria) led the Coyotes with two each. Daisy Bingham (SR/Huntington Beach, Calif.) had seven saves in goal for the Coyotes.

Wesleyan was slated to play Ottawa on Wednesday at Graves Family Sports Complex, but COVID issues within Ottawa’s program have led to the postponement of the match. Next action for the Coyotes will now be next Saturday when KWU hosts Bellevue (Neb.) at 5 p.m. at the Graves Family Sports Complex.

