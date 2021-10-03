Wesleyan Women’s Soccer dominates in 2-0 win over Sterling

STERLING – Kansas Wesleyan women’s soccer found a way through Sterling’s packed in defense to score two goals en route to a 2-0 win over the Warriors on Saturday at the Sterling College pitch.

The Coyotes peppered the goal and area around goal with 28 shots, 14 in each half, against 10 players in the box for the Sterling defense.

In the 72nd minute, it was Yesenia Hernandez (SR/Long Beach, Calif.) that broke through for the first goal, a rocket shot from just inside the box off a pass by Tyler Goodwin (SR/Covina, Calif.). The shot by Hernandez was mishandled by the goalkeeper off the crossbar and in for the goal.

Wesleyan doubled its lead in the 86th minute. After a quick corner kick, Kayla Deaver (SR/Lee’s Summit, Mo.) sent a hard hit ball into the far side netting before the Sterling keeper had a chance to react at it. The goal was Deaver’s seventh of the season.

Deaver led the Coyotes with eight shots. While Yarellie Galindo (SR/Lynwood, Calif.) had four. Allison Blumenthal (SO/Temecula, Calif.) had a quiet afternoon in goal, not needing to record a save, while facing two off-target shots from Sterling in the match.

KWU hosts York on Wednesday at 5:00 at Graves Family Sports Complex.