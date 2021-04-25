Wesleyan Women’s Golf cruises to KCAC Championship

GARDEN CITY – Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Golf won the KCAC Championships Second Leg by a whopping 40 shots on Friday and Saturday at Buffalo Dunes and cruised to the KCAC Championship by winning the overall title by 63 shots.

KWU led the Championship after the first leg by 23 shots, and increased its lead both days in the standings over Bethany to claim the 63-shot victory.

In the Second Leg, the Coyotes finished with a team score of 642, after rounds of 324 and 318 at Buffalo Dunes.

Bethany was second at 682, York third with 683, Friends was fourth at 689, Oklahoma Wesleyan was fifth at 705, Ottawa was sixth at 714, Southwestern was seventh at 744, Sterling was eighth at 768 and Tabor was ninth at 771.

Kristen Sayyalinh (SO/Rockford, Ill.) won the Second Leg individual title carding a pair of 77’s to finish with a 154, six shots better than Jessica Simants of York who had a 160.

Hannah Hart (FR/Ventura, Calif.) tied for third with a 161, Aidan Richmond (FR/Keller, Texas) was 11th with a 165, and Mikaela Johnson (SR/Salina, Kan.) and Corey Mein (SO/Liberal, Kan.) tied for 14th with a 169. Thalia Ramirez (FR/Leawood, Kan.) finished 32nd with a score of 184.

In the overall Championship results, KWU cruised to the title with a four-round total score of 1310. Bethany was second at 1373, York was third at 1414, Friends was fourth with 1437, Oklahoma Wesleyan was fifth with 1455, Southwestern was sixth with 1499, Sterling was seventh with 1578 and Tabor was eighth with 1718. Ottawa did not have a full team in the First Leg and did not factor into the final team standings.

Four Coyotes received All-KCAC honors by finishing in the overall Top 10.

Hannah Hart was the overall individual champion finishing with a total score of 323. She was a shot better than teammate Kristen Sayyalinh who finished with a 324. Aidan Richmond tied for fifth with a 337, and Mikaela Johnson tied for eighth with a 340.

Corey Mein finished tied for 12th with a score of 342 for the Championship. Thalia Ramirez was 27th with a score of 373.

The Coyotes will represent the KCAC in the NAIA Women’s Golf National Championship on May 25-28 at Rose Creek Golf Course in Oklahoma City.