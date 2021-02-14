Wesleyan Women’s Basketball routs York 81-37 for third straight win

The Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes seem to be peaking at just the right time.

The Coyotes won their third straight game, routing the York College Panthers 81-37 on Saturday night at Mabee Arena. The victory also avenged a loss to York earlier in the season on December 9 in York, Neb.

“We knew what we had to do tonight to win,” head coach Ryan Showman said. “We know what York can do, they can come back from big deficits, just like they did against us at their place.

“We couldn’t lose our focus tonight, and I think our players maintained the consistent focus for 40 minutes and tonight’s final result was a direct result of that.”

Wesleyan led 17-8 after a quarter and 36-17 at the break, but it was a monster fourth quarter for the Coyotes that made the difference as KWU outscored York 25-8 in the fourth.

The Coyotes held York scoreless over the last five minutes of the game, after the Panthers had outscored KWU 8-6 in the quarter to that point.

Then the 3-pointers started falling for the Coyotes. Back to back triples by Courtney Brockhoff (JR/Hiawatha, Kan.) started KWU’s 19-0 run to end the game over the final 4:20 of the contest. KWU didn’t stop there, as Kaleigh Hanzlick (SO/Wilson, Kan.), Lauren Brown (JR/Wylie, Texas) and Sydney Barrett (SO/Beloit, Kan.) all buried triples down the stretch. Allie Cassel (FR/Olsburg, Kan.) would go 4-4 at the line in the final minute to cap the game for the Coyotes.

Wesleyan rocketed out to a 10-2 lead to start the game as Kelcey Hinz (JR/Whitewater, Kan.) scored with 5:15 left in the first to make it 10-2. The teams would trade baskets the rest of the quarter as KWU held a 17-8 lead after one.

KWU scored the first seven points of the second quarter to make it 24-8 with 5:59 left on Emily Rank (SR/Kansas City, Mo.)’s bucket. After York scored, the Coyotes got right back to work, scoring the next six capped by LaMyah Ricks (FR/Shawnee Mission, Kan.)’ free throws with 3:45 to go making it 30-10.

Amanda Hill (SR/Rossville, Kan.)’s 3-pointer with a minute left put the Coyotes up 21, before taking a 19-point advantage into the half at 36-17.

The Coyotes used a 12-4 run to end the third quarter to take a 56-29 after three quarters of play.

Amanda Hill scored 23 to lead all scorers in the game and pulled down eight rebounds. Hinz made it another double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds to go along with three blocks and four steals in the game.

Wesleyan’s defense was outstanding in the game, holding York to 25.9 percent shooting for the game (15 of 58) and 2 of 15 from 3-point range. No York player scored more than six points.

The Coyotes are back in action on Monday, hosting Bethel at 6:30 inside Mabee Arena.