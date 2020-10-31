Salina, KS

Wesleyan Women Pick Up First Win in 77-60 Rout of Central Christian

KWU Athletics ReleaseOctober 31, 2020

There definitely wasn’t anything frightening about the Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Basketball team’s performance on Saturday at Mabee Arena against Central Christian. The Coyotes used a huge first quarter to take control and pull away for a 77-60 Halloween victory over the Tigers.

The 3 pointers that weren’t falling for the Coyotes in their last game earlier this week, went in early and often for the Coyotes on Saturday.

Sophomore Gabby Mureeba (SO/Allen, Texas) hit the first triple of the game for the Coyotes tying things at 3-all, then trailing 5-3, Mureeba buried another long ranger, putting Wesleyan up 6-5 with 7:36 to go in the first.

The Coyotes would not trail again. Another triple, this time from Mia Needles (JR/Highland Ranch, Colo.) made it 9-5 in Wesleyan’s favor, and it took almost half of the first period before the Coyotes made a non-3 pointer, when Amanda Hill (SR/Rossville, Kan.) scored with 4:56 left to make it 11-7.

Another 3, this time by Amanda Hill made it 16-9 with 3:08 to go in the first, and after the Tigers scored, the Coyotes went on a 6-1 run to take a 22-12 lead on Caila Hill (SO/Rossville, Kan.)’s bucket with 1:39 left in the first.

The Coyotes would lead 26-14 after a quarter.

Neither team scored the first 2-plus minutes of the second until Amanda Hill got things going in the right direction for the Coyotes. And the spark was quite amazing. Hill would receive a pass over the top from Kelcey Hinz (JR/Whitewater, Kan.) made a one-handed snag and then shoot the shot one-handed, scoring it.

Wesleyan extended its lead to 32-16 with 6:27 led on a bucket by Hinz, but Central was able to get back within nine at 34-25 with 3:45 to go before the half. Five straight points capped by a triple by Payton Whaler (SR/Sublette, Kan.) gave the Coyotes a 39-25 lead and a bucket by Hinz right before the half sent KWU into the intermission up 43-29.

Free throws by Hinz with 4:44 left in the third put the Coyotes up 17 at 54-37, but an 11-3 run by the Tigers cut the difference to nine with just under a minute left in the quarter. A three-point play by Hinz with 18 seconds left would push Wesleyan’s lead back out to 12 at 60-48 at three-quarter time.

Amanda Hill’s bucket with 5:13 left pushed the Coyote lead to 21 at 72-51. The Tigers got within 16 with two minutes left but a triple by Needles with 1:06 left pushed the lead back out to 19.

Amanda Hill had a huge game for the Coyotes, scoring 23 points and grabbing eight rebounds. Hinz had another double-double with 16 points and 15 rebounds, to go along with four blocks. Wesleyan was 30-of-74 shooting for 40.5 percent in the game and dominated the rebounding numbers 51-32. Mureeba scored a career high 15 and Needles scored a career high 11.

The Coyotes return to action on Wednesday, opening Kansas Conference play at Southwestern at 6 p.m. inside Stewart Field House.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

