Salina Student Honored at K-State

A student from Salina is among two graduating seniors being honored by Kansas State University’s College of Business Administration with awards for excellence and resilience.

According to K-State, Maddie Rimmer from Overland Park, is the recipient of the Outstanding Graduating Senior Award , and Ethan Brown from Salina, is the recipient of the Resilient Senior Award. The students will be recognized at the college’s commencement ceremony and Senior Sendoff event.

Rimmer is majoring in finance with a minor in management and a certificate in data analytics. According to the Outstanding Senior Selection Committee of the Dean’s Student Advisory Council, she has demonstrated exceptional academic performance and involvement. As a leader, she has served as a pivotal figure in the Business Ambassadors organization, holding roles as both president and treasurer.

She also served the Finance Scholars Program as vice president of consulting and completed her student fellowship with the Center for Risk Management Education and Research program. In addition to her leadership roles, Rimmer has showcased her financial aptitude through participation in multiple financial competitions, where she has demonstrated her skills and expertise.

“Maddie has consistently demonstrated deep involvement both inside and outside of the classroom,” said Jacqueline Varney, president of the Dean’s Student Advisory Council in the business college. “She has represented the College of Business Administration across various channels — leading recruitment efforts, engaging with current students, and contributing to her career and the alumni network through her involvement in the Finance Scholars program. Having had the opportunity to personally connect with Maddie, I have been able to see her drive and dedication shine through all her endeavors. It is no surprise to me that she is being recognized as the outstanding senior for the College of Business Administration.”

A graduate of Blue Valley High School, Rimmer is the daughter of Steve and Becky Rimmer. After graduation, she will be joining Deloitte Consulting as a strategy analyst in the Kansas City office.

The Resilient Senior Award recognizes a business student who displayed resilience in the face of challenges. As the awardee, Brown will have the honor of speaking at the senior breakfast before the commencement ceremonies.

Brown is majoring in marketing with a leadership studies minor and certificates in nonprofit leadership, professional strategic selling, and business of sports and entertainment.

Brown’s contributions to the K-State and Manhattan community are numerous, and his on-campus involvement includes roles as the 2023 Student Ambassador and member of the Student Alumni Board, K-State Alumni Association; Connected ‘Cats even lead, Office of Engagement; Student Foundation vice president of campaign proceeds allocations, KSU Foundation; and campus access director, Student Governing Association. He is also part of the Menard Family Scholars Program and has participated in two education abroad experiences.

“Our world is built on mobility, and for those of us who don’t have the same degree of movement for whatever reason, it can be challenging to navigate,” said Olivia Law-DelRosso, Assistant Dean for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging. “I have seen the incredible impact Ethan has had on campus. I’m thrilled he has won this award.”

Brown is the son of Christopher Brown, M.D., and Chrissy Brown of Salina. Following graduation, he will pursue a master’s degree in higher education and student affairs from the University of Kansas.