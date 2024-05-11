Area Schools Earn Challenge Awards

The Confidence in Kansas Public Education Task Force has named 97 schools as recipients of the 2023 Challenge Awards based on criteria met during the 2022-23 school year. Several Salina area schools are on the list including:

Cottonwood Elementary School, Salina USD 305

Lakewood Middle School, Salina USD 305

Tescott Elementary School, Twin Valley USD 240

McKinley Elementary School, Abilene USD 435

According to the Kansas State Department of Education, the awards recognize Kansas schools that are making a notable difference in student achievement despite facing significant challenges in their school population. Since its inception in 2002, more than 1,900 awards have been presented to schools across the state.

The Challenge Award recognizes schools for outstanding achievement and uncommon accomplishments based on Kansas assessment results in math and reading, graduation rates, chronic absenteeism rates and the socio-economic status of those taking the test.

2023 Challenge Award Schools