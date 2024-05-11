Jerry Ivey Spray Pad Closed Indefinitely

With summer on the horizon, children in Salina have one less place to cool off on a hot day. The spray pad at Jerry Ivey Park is closed indefinitely.

According to the City of Salina, the spray pad which has been open since 2008, is closed for an extended period due to repairs needed in the plumbing infrastructure beneath the concrete pad. The closure is necessary to address underground plumbing failures.

City officials say the decision to close the Jerry Ivey Spray Pad was made after careful consideration and exploration of the plumbing infrastructure with a camera designed for internal plumbing. The camera found several plumbing breaks most likely due to settling of the structure. Despite regular maintenance and proper winterization, the extent of the repairs required to address the plumbing issues necessitates a more comprehensive approach that requires the facility to be closed for an unknown extended period.

In the meantime, patrons are encouraged to use the other Spray pads in the City of Salina, including Centennial Park and Hawthorne Park.

The City remains dedicated to providing safe and enjoyable recreational opportunities for all residents and will work towards solutions for the Jerry Ivey Spray Pad.