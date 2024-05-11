Spectator Hurt at Racetrack

A spectator was hurt Friday night in a freak accident while she was watching races at Salina Speedway.

According to the venue, the a spectator was injured during the Compac A feature. A car lost a rear tire in turns three and four. The tire launched to the outside pit area and hit a female spectator.

The spectator was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center.

The speedway reported Saturday evening the spectator is having surgery on broken arm, and faces 6 to 8 week recovery with a neck brace due to fracture on her back.

Salina Speedway requests everyone to keep the girl and her family in your prayers for a complete recovery.