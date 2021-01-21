Wesleyan Women Fall to No. 15 Sterling

Courtney Brockhoff (JR/Hiawatha, Kan.) scored a career high 11 points, and Kelcey Hinz (JR/Whitewater, Kan.) recorded her 10th double-double of the season, but it wasn’t quite enough as the No. 15 ranked Sterling Warriors defeated the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes 79-63 on Wednesday night at Mabee Arena.

The difference in the game was the third quarter. Sterling scored the first 14 points of the period and outscored KWU 27-8 on the way to the victory.

Wesleyan fell behind Sterling 5-0 to start the game, but scored the next eight points to take an 8-5 lead with 4:25 to go in the first. The Warriors got back-to-back 3-pointers to retake the lead, but again the Coyotes battled back to take the lead.A score by Gabby Mureeba (SO/Allen, Texas) and another by Brockhoff game the Coyotes a 12-11 lead with 3:01 to go in the quarter. Brockhoff would hit a 3 late in the first to give KWU a 17-14 lead after a quarter.

Sterling took a 29-24 lead in the second, but again the Coyotes would respond, tying things at 29 on a Hinz bucket with 3:36 to go. Sterling again built a five-point margin before Mureeba’s triple just before the break would make it a 36-34 game at the half.

The Warriors’ huge run to start the second half blew the game open as they led by as many as 22 points at 58-36 with 2:40 left in the third.

Wesleyan wasn’t ready to throw in the towel. The Coyotes opened the fourth quarter with an 11-2 run, cutting the difference to 12 on a 3 by LaMyah Ricks (FR/Shawnee Mission, Kan.) with 7:56 left.

Sterling pushed its lead back out to 20, the last time at 77-57 before the final 79-63 difference.

Four Coyotes reached double figures led by Hinz with 17, while Caila Hill (SO/Rossville, Kan.) added 13, Mureeba 12 and Brockhoff 11. Wesleyan was 26 of 71 shooting for 36.6 percent. Hinz’ 10 rebounds led the Coyotes.

Wesleyan is back in action on Saturday at McPherson. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. McPherson is not allowing fan attendance for the game.