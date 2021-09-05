Salina, KS

Wesleyan men’s Soccer gets late equalizer, draws with Concordia

September 5, 2021

Jesus Genaro Macias (JR/Garden City, Kan.) scored a goal in the 87th minute to pull the Coyotes into a 1-1 tie with Concordia, and the score would hold through two overtime periods as the teams played to a draw on Saturday night at Graves Family Sports Complex.

The match was scoreless until the 67th minute when Concordia scored on a set piece on a corner kick. Max Bisinger scored it off an assist by Eli Rhodes giving the Bulldogs the lead.

Literally seconds later the Coyotes nearly had an equalizer on Havier Zaragoza (JR/Hacienda Heights, Calif.)’s header that missed just wide right of the goal. Zaragoza had another shot in the 71st nearly score that was saved.

Finally in the 87th, Genaro Macias capitalized. Getting the ball with just enough space, his shot found the back of the net equalizing the match 1-1.

The first overtime didn’t see much action for either team, but there was plenty of excitement in the second. Concordia nearly ended it in the 103rd minute but a clutch save by keeper Oswaldo Diaz-Lopez (FR/Bryan, Texas) kept the net clear.

Another big stop by Diaz-Lopez thwarted a Concordia try in the 107th minute.

The Coyotes nearly ended it in the 109th when Luis Simbron (SR/Miami, Fla.)’s shot missed just inches wide of the targer, and then again in the final minute David Bellin (SR/Berlin, Germany)’s shot missed high.

KWU outshot Concordia 15-12 in the match. Israel Good (FR/Beaumont, Calif.) and Alfonso Lopez (JR/Fontana, Calif.) led the way with four shots each. Diaz-Lopez had three saves in the match.

KWU returns to action hosting Doane on Wednesday at 7:30 at Graves Family Sports Complex.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

