Wesleyan Indoor Track continues season at Herschel Neil Invitational

MARYVILLE, Mo. – The Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes continued the Indoor Track and Field season on Saturday at the Herschel Neil Invitational hosted by Northwest Missouri State inside Hughes Fieldhouse.

The Coyotes took a small group to the meet that featured several NCAA Division II teams in the field.

Tabetha Deines (JR/Salina, Kan.) came away with a pair of Top-5 finishes at the meet to continue her strong start to the outdoor season. Deines finished fourth in the 600-yard run, finishing with a time of 1:28.40. She also had a second place finish in the mile, with a time of 5:14.77.

Molly Watson (FR/Loveland, Colo.) had another strong race in the 60 meters, finishing with a time of 8.04 seconds, just missing qualifying for the finals.

Eugene Dixon (JR/Plymouth, Minn.) placed fifth in the men’s 600-yard run with a time of 1:15.18. Erik Kyser finished 11th in the race with a time of 1:17.92.

Dixon also placed 26th in the preliminary round of the 60m with a time of 7.16 seconds and Julian Urioste (FR/Portales, N.M.) had a time of 7.25 to finish 34th.

In the 200m, Urioste placed 32nd with a time of 23.71 and Nigel Davis (SR/South Los Angeles, Calif.) placed 33rd with a time of 23.74.

In the 3000m, Stephanie Martinez (JR/Horizon City, Texas) placed sixth, finishing with a time of 10:58.47. On the men’s side, Jacob Lovell (SR/Junction City, Kan.) placed 12th with a time of 9:09.71.

The men’s 4×400 team placed 11th making its season debut. The team of Dixon, Davis, Kyser and Urioste finished with a time of 3:28.78.

Kyser also placed 11th in the long jump, with a best distance of 6.17 meters.

The Coyotes will continue the indoor season next Saturday, heading back to a familiar place, Wichita State’s Heskett Center, for the Bethel Thresher Invitational.