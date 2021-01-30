Salina, KS

Now: 33 °

Currently: Overcast and Breezy

Hi: 37 ° | Lo: 26 °

Wesleyan Indoor Track continues season at Herschel Neil Invitational

KWU Athletics ReleaseJanuary 30, 2021

MARYVILLE, Mo. – The Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes continued the Indoor Track and Field season on Saturday at the Herschel Neil Invitational hosted by Northwest Missouri State inside Hughes Fieldhouse.

The Coyotes took a small group to the meet that featured several NCAA Division II teams in the field.

Tabetha Deines (JR/Salina, Kan.) came away with a pair of Top-5 finishes at the meet to continue her strong start to the outdoor season. Deines finished fourth in the 600-yard run, finishing with a time of 1:28.40. She also had a second place finish in the mile, with a time of 5:14.77.

Molly Watson (FR/Loveland, Colo.) had another strong race in the 60 meters, finishing with a time of 8.04 seconds, just missing qualifying for the finals.

Eugene Dixon (JR/Plymouth, Minn.) placed fifth in the men’s 600-yard run with a time of 1:15.18. Erik Kyser finished 11th in the race with a time of 1:17.92.

Dixon also placed 26th in the preliminary round of the 60m with a time of 7.16 seconds and Julian Urioste (FR/Portales, N.M.) had a time of 7.25 to finish 34th.

In the 200m, Urioste placed 32nd with a time of 23.71 and Nigel Davis (SR/South Los Angeles, Calif.) placed 33rd with a time of 23.74.

In the 3000m, Stephanie Martinez (JR/Horizon City, Texas) placed sixth, finishing with a time of 10:58.47. On the men’s side, Jacob Lovell (SR/Junction City, Kan.) placed 12th with a time of 9:09.71.

The men’s 4×400 team placed 11th making its season debut. The team of Dixon, Davis, Kyser and Urioste finished with a time of 3:28.78.

Kyser also placed 11th in the long jump, with a best distance of 6.17 meters.

The Coyotes will continue the indoor season next Saturday, heading back to a familiar place, Wichita State’s Heskett Center, for the Bethel Thresher Invitational.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

KWU volleyball opens spring with sweep of Avi...

January 30, 2021 11:04 pm

Coyotes fall on last-second shot to (RV) Okla...

January 28, 2021 9:46 am

KWU Men’s Basketball makes changes to s...

January 27, 2021 10:50 am

KWU Women’s Basketball makes changes to...

 10:49 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

Kansas Suffers 80-61 Defeat in SEC/...

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 15 Kansas fell behind early and wasn’t able to recover against No. 18 Tenn...

January 30, 2021 Comments

Late Run Lifts Texas A&M over ...

Sports News

January 30, 2021

Wesleyan Indoor Track continues sea...

Sports News

January 30, 2021

KWU volleyball opens spring with sw...

Sports News

January 30, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Bennington State Bank Emp...
January 30, 2021Comments
Kansas Receives Emotional...
January 30, 2021Comments
51 New COVID Cases, No Ne...
January 29, 2021Comments
Kansas Farm Bureau launch...
January 29, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices