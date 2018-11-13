Wesleyan Dominates All-KCAC Honors

WICHITA, Kan. – The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference is pleased to announce the 2018 Football All-Conference selections and individual award winners as voted on by the head coaches.

The (6) Kansas Wesleyan University Coyotes are the 2018 KCAC Regular Season Champions with a perfect 10-0 conference record. Matt Drinkall, the Coyotes’ head coach, was unanimously named KCAC Coach of the Year by his peers.

Demarco Prewitt of Kansas Wesleyan is the 2018 KCAC Player of the Year, following a junior season where he led the KCAC in rushing (1947 total yards/117.0 yards per game). Defensive Player of the Year honor goes to the conference sack leader, Shaq Bradford, who totaled 19.5 sacks on the season (1.8 sacks per game). In a heavy offensive year for the KCAC, Johnny Feauto of Kansas Wesleyan and Darrion Dillard of Ottawa were named Co-Offensive Players of the Year. Feauto led the conference in passing with 2736 total passing yards, averaging 248.7 yards per game and completing 66.9 percent of his passes, while Dillard led the KCAC in receptions (96) with 1268 yards and 22 touchdowns this season.

Southwestern’s Alfredo Botello took home the Special Teams Player of the Year award, while Avila’s Landon Nealy is the Dr. Ted Kessinger Champion of Character award recipient. Tabor’s CJ Hill earns the Assistant Coach of the Year award.

First Team Offense Name Pos. Year School Johnny Feauto (U) QB Jr. Kansas Wesleyan Demarco Prewitt (U) RB Jr. Kansas Wesleyan Drevion Cooper (U) RB Sr. Tabor Keyshawn Wyatt (U) RB So. Southwestern Marquez Gilmore (U) FB Sr. Kansas Wesleyan Charlie Simmons (U) TE So. Kansas Wesleyan Darrion Dillard (U) WR Sr. Ottawa Theo Berry (U) WR Sr. Avila Trenton Poe-Evans (U) WR Jr. Kansas Wesleyan Eli Smith (U) OL Jr. Kansas Wesleyan Dakota Best (U) OL Sr. Kansas Wesleyan Dustin Rivera (U) OL Jr. Southwestern Darrius Brown (U) OL So. Kansas Wesleyan Shabari Jones (U) OL Sr. Avila

First Team Defense Name Pos. Year School Shaq Bradford (U) DL Jr. Kansas Wesleyan Keonte Chavies (U) DL Sr. Bethany Jacob Garcia (U) DL So. Ottawa Josh Lauese (U) DL Jr. Tabor Jasper Chavez LB Jr. Kansas Wesleyan Grant Torgerson LB So. Southwestern Melvin Williams LB Sr. Tabor Colby Johnson LB So. Ottawa Kwame Sexton DB So. Sterling Ryon Holmes DB Jr. Avila Nick Holmes DB So. Saint Mary Zeriam Jackson DB Jr. Kansas Wesleyan

First Team Special Teams Name Pos. Year School Jakob Jordan UTL Sr. Avila Jhonatan Morales K So. Kansas Wesleyan Aiden Pirrin P Sr. Saint Mary Malik Dungee PR Sr. Avila KC Carr KR Fr. Kansas Wesleyan Naeem Moore KR Jr. Avila

Second Team Offense Name Pos. Year School Connor Kaegi QB Jr. Ottawa Camryn Harrison RB So. Bethel Ce’von Mitchell-Ford RB Jr. Sterling Jacob Carmouche RB Sr. Avila Demontrel Wilson RB Fr. Saint Mary Braeden Starlin-Driver FB Jr. Bethel Janson Robeson TE So. Sterling Jafar Thomas WR Sr. Bethany Darryl Terrell WR Jr. Sterling Edrick Gonzales WR Jr. Southwestern Layne Becker OL So. Sterling Henry Baxter OL Sr. Bethel Blaine Saxon OL So. Ottawa Chijioke Eguzo OL Jr. Avila Logan Anderson OL Sr. McPherson

Second Team Defense Name Pos. Year School Josh Davis DL Sr. Kansas Wesleyan Josh Thomas-Hernandez DL So. Avila Cortney Cravin DL So. Southwestern Javon Polk DL Sr. Friends Greg Harvey LB So. Bethany David Burton LB Jr. Saint Mary Josh Seabolt LB Fr. Bethel Kaleb Neuschafer LB Sr. Tabor Caleb Devine DB Jr. Tabor Jerrell Taylor DB Sr. Ottawa Deauntre Roberts DB Jr. Bethany Desean McKinnon DB Sr. Friends

Second Team Special Teams Name Pos. Year School Charles Barnes III UTL Jr. Kansas Wesleyan Alfredo Botello K Fr. Southwestern Hartvig Bondo P Sr. Kansas Wesleyan Dylan Foos PR So. Ottawa LaQuaveon Webb KR Fr. McPherson

Honorable Mention Offense Name Pos. Year School Raven Josiah FB Jr. Avila Malik Dungee WR Sr. Avila Brandon Harper OL So. Avila Christian Hopkins WR So. Avila Hunter Coronel OL So. Bethany Tanner Galliart WR Jr. Bethel Robbie Graham OL So. Bethel Zach Esau QB So. Bethel Datryan Evans TE Jr. Friends Cade Nagy WR Fr. Friends Brennan Whitaker QB Sr. Friends Ed Crouch QB R-Jr. McPherson Corey Davis RB So. McPherson Armond McCray RB Sr. McPherson Xavier Stockard FB So. McPherson Brandt Wolters TE Sr. McPherson Jackson Goodmiller WR Sr. McPherson Ben Nikkel WR Fr. McPherson James Reeder RB So. Ottawa Dylan Wheeler TE Sr. Ottawa Blake Homman OL Sr. Ottawa Drew Cortez QB Sr. Saint Mary Bryan Barnhart WR Jr. Saint Mary Zacch Smith WR Fr. Saint Mary Tanner Spencer WR Jr. Southwestern Yancey Vanosdell OL Jr. Southwestern VJ Gates WR Sr. Southwestern Raphael Williams WR Sr. Sterling Logan Liles OL So. Sterling Rigo Guzman OL Jr. Sterling Eric Butler QB Jr. Sterling Josh Johnson RB Jr. Tabor Mitch Gums OL Sr. Tabor Willie Collier OL Sr. Tabor Matt Kloxin OL Fr. Tabor CJ Tate WR So. Tabor

Honorable Mention Defense Name Pos. Year School Josh West DL Jr. Avila Jamad Thomas LB Jr. Avila Steven Ford LB Jr. Avila Deshayne Stevens LB Fr. Avila John Wilson DB So. Avila David Crowhurst DL So. Avila Rhett Mizer DB Sr. Bethany Joseph Winfield DL Jr. Bethel Jordan Bell LB Sr. Bethel Keondre Churchwell LB Sr. Bethel Charles Johnson DB Sr. Bethel Curtis Bent DL Sr. Bethel Matt Washee LB Sr. Friends Sonny Brown LB So. Friends Robert Garcia DL So. Friends Brad Coombs DL Sr. Kansas Wesleyan Warren Singletary LB Jr. Kansas Wesleyan Bryan Pascual DB Sr. Kansas Wesleyan Pierce Williams LB Sr. Kansas Wesleyan Anthony Munro LB Jr. Kansas Wesleyan Joey Hale DL Sr. McPherson Kollin Goering LB Fr. McPherson Erick Brown DB Sr. McPherson Brett Sykes DB Jr. McPherson Dominic DeLuca LB Sr. McPherson Josiah Wilson DL Sr. Ottawa Kendall Miller LB Jr. Ottawa Rodney Latham DB Sr. Ottawa Michael Sanchez DB Sr. Ottawa Cole Greenwood DL Jr. Ottawa Andre Sandridge DL Jr. Saint Mary John Cereceres DL Sr. Saint Mary Trey Espy DB Jr. Saint Mary Elijah Creighton DB Jr. Saint Mary Marcus Richard DB So. Southwestern Micah Jackson DB Fr. Southwestern Clayton Downum LB So. Southwestern Tre Newton DL Fr. Sterling Nick McGrew LB Jr. Sterling Twon Collymore DB Fr. Sterling Brayden Lock LB Fr. Sterling Ethan Straw DL Sr. Tabor Ben Scott DL Sr. Tabor Brad Kistner LB Sr. Tabor Jamirr Holland DB Sr. Tabor Ray Perrault DB Fr. Tabor Keelen Ellison DE Fr. Tabor