Wesleyan Dominates All-KCAC Honors

Pat StrathmanNovember 12, 2018

WICHITA, Kan. – The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference is pleased to announce the 2018 Football All-Conference selections and individual award winners as voted on by the head coaches.

The (6) Kansas Wesleyan University Coyotes are the 2018 KCAC Regular Season Champions with a perfect 10-0 conference record. Matt Drinkall, the Coyotes’ head coach, was unanimously named KCAC Coach of the Year by his peers.

Demarco Prewitt of Kansas Wesleyan is the 2018 KCAC Player of the Year, following a junior season where he led the KCAC in rushing (1947 total yards/117.0 yards per game). Defensive Player of the Year honor goes to the conference sack leader, Shaq Bradford, who totaled 19.5 sacks on the season (1.8 sacks per game). In a heavy offensive year for the KCAC, Johnny Feauto of Kansas Wesleyan and Darrion Dillard of Ottawa were named Co-Offensive Players of the Year. Feauto led the conference in passing with 2736 total passing yards, averaging 248.7 yards per game and completing 66.9 percent of his passes, while Dillard led the KCAC in receptions (96) with 1268 yards and 22 touchdowns this season.

Southwestern’s Alfredo Botello took home the Special Teams Player of the Year award, while Avila’s Landon Nealy is the Dr. Ted Kessinger Champion of Character award recipient. Tabor’s CJ Hill earns the Assistant Coach of the Year award.

First Team Offense
Name Pos. Year School
Johnny Feauto (U) QB Jr. Kansas Wesleyan
Demarco Prewitt (U) RB Jr. Kansas Wesleyan
Drevion Cooper (U) RB Sr. Tabor
Keyshawn Wyatt (U) RB So. Southwestern
Marquez Gilmore (U) FB Sr. Kansas Wesleyan
Charlie Simmons (U) TE So. Kansas Wesleyan
Darrion Dillard (U) WR Sr. Ottawa
Theo Berry (U) WR Sr. Avila
Trenton Poe-Evans (U) WR Jr. Kansas Wesleyan
Eli Smith (U) OL Jr. Kansas Wesleyan
Dakota Best (U) OL Sr. Kansas Wesleyan
Dustin Rivera (U) OL Jr. Southwestern
Darrius Brown (U) OL So. Kansas Wesleyan
Shabari Jones (U) OL Sr. Avila

 

First Team Defense
Name Pos. Year School
Shaq Bradford (U) DL Jr. Kansas Wesleyan
Keonte Chavies (U) DL Sr. Bethany
Jacob Garcia (U) DL So. Ottawa
Josh Lauese (U) DL Jr. Tabor
Jasper Chavez LB Jr. Kansas Wesleyan
Grant Torgerson LB So. Southwestern
Melvin Williams LB Sr. Tabor
Colby Johnson LB So. Ottawa
Kwame Sexton DB So. Sterling
Ryon Holmes DB Jr. Avila
Nick Holmes DB So. Saint Mary
Zeriam Jackson DB Jr. Kansas Wesleyan

 

First Team Special Teams
Name Pos. Year School
Jakob Jordan UTL Sr. Avila
Jhonatan Morales K So. Kansas Wesleyan
Aiden Pirrin P Sr. Saint Mary
Malik Dungee PR Sr. Avila
KC Carr KR Fr. Kansas Wesleyan
Naeem Moore KR Jr. Avila

 

Second Team Offense
Name Pos. Year School
Connor Kaegi QB Jr. Ottawa
Camryn Harrison RB So. Bethel
Ce’von Mitchell-Ford RB Jr. Sterling
Jacob Carmouche RB Sr. Avila
Demontrel Wilson RB Fr. Saint Mary
Braeden Starlin-Driver FB Jr. Bethel
Janson Robeson TE So. Sterling
Jafar Thomas WR Sr. Bethany
Darryl Terrell WR Jr. Sterling
Edrick Gonzales WR Jr. Southwestern
Layne Becker OL So. Sterling
Henry Baxter OL Sr. Bethel
Blaine Saxon OL So. Ottawa
Chijioke Eguzo OL Jr. Avila
Logan Anderson OL Sr. McPherson

 

Second Team Defense
Name Pos. Year School
Josh Davis DL Sr. Kansas Wesleyan
Josh Thomas-Hernandez DL So. Avila
Cortney Cravin DL So. Southwestern
Javon Polk DL Sr. Friends
Greg Harvey LB So. Bethany
David Burton LB Jr. Saint Mary
Josh Seabolt LB Fr. Bethel
Kaleb Neuschafer LB Sr. Tabor
Caleb Devine DB Jr. Tabor
Jerrell Taylor DB Sr. Ottawa
Deauntre Roberts DB Jr. Bethany
Desean McKinnon DB Sr. Friends

 

Second Team Special Teams
Name Pos. Year School
Charles Barnes III UTL Jr. Kansas Wesleyan
Alfredo Botello K Fr. Southwestern
Hartvig Bondo P Sr. Kansas Wesleyan
Dylan Foos PR So. Ottawa
LaQuaveon Webb KR Fr. McPherson

 

Honorable Mention Offense
Name Pos. Year School
Raven Josiah FB Jr. Avila
Malik Dungee WR Sr. Avila
Brandon Harper OL So. Avila
Christian Hopkins WR So. Avila
Hunter Coronel OL So. Bethany
Tanner Galliart WR Jr. Bethel
Robbie Graham OL So. Bethel
Zach Esau QB So. Bethel
Datryan Evans TE Jr. Friends
Cade Nagy WR Fr. Friends
Brennan Whitaker QB Sr. Friends
Ed Crouch QB R-Jr. McPherson
Corey Davis RB So. McPherson
Armond McCray RB Sr. McPherson
Xavier Stockard FB So. McPherson
Brandt Wolters TE Sr. McPherson
Jackson Goodmiller WR Sr. McPherson
Ben Nikkel WR Fr. McPherson
James Reeder RB So. Ottawa
Dylan Wheeler TE Sr. Ottawa
Blake Homman OL Sr. Ottawa
Drew Cortez QB Sr. Saint Mary
Bryan Barnhart WR Jr. Saint Mary
Zacch Smith WR Fr. Saint Mary
Tanner Spencer WR Jr. Southwestern
Yancey Vanosdell OL Jr. Southwestern
VJ Gates WR Sr. Southwestern
Raphael Williams WR Sr. Sterling
Logan Liles OL So. Sterling
Rigo Guzman OL Jr. Sterling
Eric Butler QB Jr. Sterling
Josh Johnson RB Jr. Tabor
Mitch Gums OL Sr. Tabor
Willie Collier OL Sr. Tabor
Matt Kloxin OL Fr. Tabor
CJ Tate WR So. Tabor

 

Honorable Mention Defense
Name Pos. Year School
Josh West DL Jr. Avila
Jamad Thomas LB Jr. Avila
Steven Ford LB Jr. Avila
Deshayne Stevens LB Fr. Avila
John Wilson DB So. Avila
David Crowhurst DL So. Avila
Rhett Mizer DB Sr. Bethany
Joseph Winfield DL Jr. Bethel
Jordan Bell LB Sr. Bethel
Keondre Churchwell LB Sr. Bethel
Charles Johnson DB Sr. Bethel
Curtis Bent DL Sr. Bethel
Matt Washee LB Sr. Friends
Sonny Brown LB So. Friends
Robert Garcia DL So. Friends
Brad Coombs DL Sr. Kansas Wesleyan
Warren Singletary LB Jr. Kansas Wesleyan
Bryan Pascual DB Sr. Kansas Wesleyan
Pierce Williams LB Sr. Kansas Wesleyan
Anthony Munro LB Jr. Kansas Wesleyan
Joey Hale DL Sr. McPherson
Kollin Goering LB Fr. McPherson
Erick Brown DB Sr. McPherson
Brett Sykes DB Jr. McPherson
Dominic DeLuca LB Sr. McPherson
Josiah Wilson DL Sr. Ottawa
Kendall Miller LB Jr. Ottawa
Rodney Latham DB Sr. Ottawa
Michael Sanchez DB Sr. Ottawa
Cole Greenwood DL Jr. Ottawa
Andre Sandridge DL Jr. Saint Mary
John Cereceres DL Sr. Saint Mary
Trey Espy DB Jr. Saint Mary
Elijah Creighton DB Jr. Saint Mary
Marcus Richard DB So. Southwestern
Micah Jackson DB Fr. Southwestern
Clayton Downum LB So. Southwestern
Tre Newton DL Fr. Sterling
Nick McGrew LB Jr. Sterling
Twon Collymore DB Fr. Sterling
Brayden Lock LB Fr. Sterling
Ethan Straw DL Sr. Tabor
Ben Scott DL Sr. Tabor
Brad Kistner LB Sr. Tabor
Jamirr Holland DB Sr. Tabor
Ray Perrault DB Fr. Tabor
Keelen Ellison DE Fr. Tabor

 

Honorable Mention Special Teams
Name Pos. Year School
Gary Jolivet UTL Sr. Bethel
Johnny Carmack PR Jr. Kansas Wesleyan
R.J. Garza P Sr. McPherson
Nicholas Rodriguez K Sr. Ottawa
Devin Johnston KR Fr. Ottawa
CJ Erwin K Jr. Saint Mary
Edrick Gonzales UTL Jr. Southwestern

