Wesleyan Dominates All-KCAC Honors

WICHITA, Kan. – The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference is pleased to announce the 2018 Football All-Conference selections and individual award winners as voted on by the head coaches.
The (6) Kansas Wesleyan University Coyotes are the 2018 KCAC Regular Season Champions with a perfect 10-0 conference record. Matt Drinkall, the Coyotes’ head coach, was unanimously named KCAC Coach of the Year by his peers.
Demarco Prewitt of Kansas Wesleyan is the 2018 KCAC Player of the Year, following a junior season where he led the KCAC in rushing (1947 total yards/117.0 yards per game). Defensive Player of the Year honor goes to the conference sack leader, Shaq Bradford, who totaled 19.5 sacks on the season (1.8 sacks per game). In a heavy offensive year for the KCAC, Johnny Feauto of Kansas Wesleyan and Darrion Dillard of Ottawa were named Co-Offensive Players of the Year. Feauto led the conference in passing with 2736 total passing yards, averaging 248.7 yards per game and completing 66.9 percent of his passes, while Dillard led the KCAC in receptions (96) with 1268 yards and 22 touchdowns this season.
Southwestern’s Alfredo Botello took home the Special Teams Player of the Year award, while Avila’s Landon Nealy is the Dr. Ted Kessinger Champion of Character award recipient. Tabor’s CJ Hill earns the Assistant Coach of the Year award.
|First Team Offense
|Name
|Pos.
|Year
|School
|Johnny Feauto (U)
|QB
|Jr.
|Kansas Wesleyan
|Demarco Prewitt (U)
|RB
|Jr.
|Kansas Wesleyan
|Drevion Cooper (U)
|RB
|Sr.
|Tabor
|Keyshawn Wyatt (U)
|RB
|So.
|Southwestern
|Marquez Gilmore (U)
|FB
|Sr.
|Kansas Wesleyan
|Charlie Simmons (U)
|TE
|So.
|Kansas Wesleyan
|Darrion Dillard (U)
|WR
|Sr.
|Ottawa
|Theo Berry (U)
|WR
|Sr.
|Avila
|Trenton Poe-Evans (U)
|WR
|Jr.
|Kansas Wesleyan
|Eli Smith (U)
|OL
|Jr.
|Kansas Wesleyan
|Dakota Best (U)
|OL
|Sr.
|Kansas Wesleyan
|Dustin Rivera (U)
|OL
|Jr.
|Southwestern
|Darrius Brown (U)
|OL
|So.
|Kansas Wesleyan
|Shabari Jones (U)
|OL
|Sr.
|Avila
|First Team Defense
|Name
|Pos.
|Year
|School
|Shaq Bradford (U)
|DL
|Jr.
|Kansas Wesleyan
|Keonte Chavies (U)
|DL
|Sr.
|Bethany
|Jacob Garcia (U)
|DL
|So.
|Ottawa
|Josh Lauese (U)
|DL
|Jr.
|Tabor
|Jasper Chavez
|LB
|Jr.
|Kansas Wesleyan
|Grant Torgerson
|LB
|So.
|Southwestern
|Melvin Williams
|LB
|Sr.
|Tabor
|Colby Johnson
|LB
|So.
|Ottawa
|Kwame Sexton
|DB
|So.
|Sterling
|Ryon Holmes
|DB
|Jr.
|Avila
|Nick Holmes
|DB
|So.
|Saint Mary
|Zeriam Jackson
|DB
|Jr.
|Kansas Wesleyan
|First Team Special Teams
|Name
|Pos.
|Year
|School
|Jakob Jordan
|UTL
|Sr.
|Avila
|Jhonatan Morales
|K
|So.
|Kansas Wesleyan
|Aiden Pirrin
|P
|Sr.
|Saint Mary
|Malik Dungee
|PR
|Sr.
|Avila
|KC Carr
|KR
|Fr.
|Kansas Wesleyan
|Naeem Moore
|KR
|Jr.
|Avila
|Second Team Offense
|Name
|Pos.
|Year
|School
|Connor Kaegi
|QB
|Jr.
|Ottawa
|Camryn Harrison
|RB
|So.
|Bethel
|Ce’von Mitchell-Ford
|RB
|Jr.
|Sterling
|Jacob Carmouche
|RB
|Sr.
|Avila
|Demontrel Wilson
|RB
|Fr.
|Saint Mary
|Braeden Starlin-Driver
|FB
|Jr.
|Bethel
|Janson Robeson
|TE
|So.
|Sterling
|Jafar Thomas
|WR
|Sr.
|Bethany
|Darryl Terrell
|WR
|Jr.
|Sterling
|Edrick Gonzales
|WR
|Jr.
|Southwestern
|Layne Becker
|OL
|So.
|Sterling
|Henry Baxter
|OL
|Sr.
|Bethel
|Blaine Saxon
|OL
|So.
|Ottawa
|Chijioke Eguzo
|OL
|Jr.
|Avila
|Logan Anderson
|OL
|Sr.
|McPherson
|Second Team Defense
|Name
|Pos.
|Year
|School
|Josh Davis
|DL
|Sr.
|Kansas Wesleyan
|Josh Thomas-Hernandez
|DL
|So.
|Avila
|Cortney Cravin
|DL
|So.
|Southwestern
|Javon Polk
|DL
|Sr.
|Friends
|Greg Harvey
|LB
|So.
|Bethany
|David Burton
|LB
|Jr.
|Saint Mary
|Josh Seabolt
|LB
|Fr.
|Bethel
|Kaleb Neuschafer
|LB
|Sr.
|Tabor
|Caleb Devine
|DB
|Jr.
|Tabor
|Jerrell Taylor
|DB
|Sr.
|Ottawa
|Deauntre Roberts
|DB
|Jr.
|Bethany
|Desean McKinnon
|DB
|Sr.
|Friends
|Second Team Special Teams
|Name
|Pos.
|Year
|School
|Charles Barnes III
|UTL
|Jr.
|Kansas Wesleyan
|Alfredo Botello
|K
|Fr.
|Southwestern
|Hartvig Bondo
|P
|Sr.
|Kansas Wesleyan
|Dylan Foos
|PR
|So.
|Ottawa
|LaQuaveon Webb
|KR
|Fr.
|McPherson
|Honorable Mention Offense
|Name
|Pos.
|Year
|School
|Raven Josiah
|FB
|Jr.
|Avila
|Malik Dungee
|WR
|Sr.
|Avila
|Brandon Harper
|OL
|So.
|Avila
|Christian Hopkins
|WR
|So.
|Avila
|Hunter Coronel
|OL
|So.
|Bethany
|Tanner Galliart
|WR
|Jr.
|Bethel
|Robbie Graham
|OL
|So.
|Bethel
|Zach Esau
|QB
|So.
|Bethel
|Datryan Evans
|TE
|Jr.
|Friends
|Cade Nagy
|WR
|Fr.
|Friends
|Brennan Whitaker
|QB
|Sr.
|Friends
|Ed Crouch
|QB
|R-Jr.
|McPherson
|Corey Davis
|RB
|So.
|McPherson
|Armond McCray
|RB
|Sr.
|McPherson
|Xavier Stockard
|FB
|So.
|McPherson
|Brandt Wolters
|TE
|Sr.
|McPherson
|Jackson Goodmiller
|WR
|Sr.
|McPherson
|Ben Nikkel
|WR
|Fr.
|McPherson
|James Reeder
|RB
|So.
|Ottawa
|Dylan Wheeler
|TE
|Sr.
|Ottawa
|Blake Homman
|OL
|Sr.
|Ottawa
|Drew Cortez
|QB
|Sr.
|Saint Mary
|Bryan Barnhart
|WR
|Jr.
|Saint Mary
|Zacch Smith
|WR
|Fr.
|Saint Mary
|Tanner Spencer
|WR
|Jr.
|Southwestern
|Yancey Vanosdell
|OL
|Jr.
|Southwestern
|VJ Gates
|WR
|Sr.
|Southwestern
|Raphael Williams
|WR
|Sr.
|Sterling
|Logan Liles
|OL
|So.
|Sterling
|Rigo Guzman
|OL
|Jr.
|Sterling
|Eric Butler
|QB
|Jr.
|Sterling
|Josh Johnson
|RB
|Jr.
|Tabor
|Mitch Gums
|OL
|Sr.
|Tabor
|Willie Collier
|OL
|Sr.
|Tabor
|Matt Kloxin
|OL
|Fr.
|Tabor
|CJ Tate
|WR
|So.
|Tabor
|Honorable Mention Defense
|Name
|Pos.
|Year
|School
|Josh West
|DL
|Jr.
|Avila
|Jamad Thomas
|LB
|Jr.
|Avila
|Steven Ford
|LB
|Jr.
|Avila
|Deshayne Stevens
|LB
|Fr.
|Avila
|John Wilson
|DB
|So.
|Avila
|David Crowhurst
|DL
|So.
|Avila
|Rhett Mizer
|DB
|Sr.
|Bethany
|Joseph Winfield
|DL
|Jr.
|Bethel
|Jordan Bell
|LB
|Sr.
|Bethel
|Keondre Churchwell
|LB
|Sr.
|Bethel
|Charles Johnson
|DB
|Sr.
|Bethel
|Curtis Bent
|DL
|Sr.
|Bethel
|Matt Washee
|LB
|Sr.
|Friends
|Sonny Brown
|LB
|So.
|Friends
|Robert Garcia
|DL
|So.
|Friends
|Brad Coombs
|DL
|Sr.
|Kansas Wesleyan
|Warren Singletary
|LB
|Jr.
|Kansas Wesleyan
|Bryan Pascual
|DB
|Sr.
|Kansas Wesleyan
|Pierce Williams
|LB
|Sr.
|Kansas Wesleyan
|Anthony Munro
|LB
|Jr.
|Kansas Wesleyan
|Joey Hale
|DL
|Sr.
|McPherson
|Kollin Goering
|LB
|Fr.
|McPherson
|Erick Brown
|DB
|Sr.
|McPherson
|Brett Sykes
|DB
|Jr.
|McPherson
|Dominic DeLuca
|LB
|Sr.
|McPherson
|Josiah Wilson
|DL
|Sr.
|Ottawa
|Kendall Miller
|LB
|Jr.
|Ottawa
|Rodney Latham
|DB
|Sr.
|Ottawa
|Michael Sanchez
|DB
|Sr.
|Ottawa
|Cole Greenwood
|DL
|Jr.
|Ottawa
|Andre Sandridge
|DL
|Jr.
|Saint Mary
|John Cereceres
|DL
|Sr.
|Saint Mary
|Trey Espy
|DB
|Jr.
|Saint Mary
|Elijah Creighton
|DB
|Jr.
|Saint Mary
|Marcus Richard
|DB
|So.
|Southwestern
|Micah Jackson
|DB
|Fr.
|Southwestern
|Clayton Downum
|LB
|So.
|Southwestern
|Tre Newton
|DL
|Fr.
|Sterling
|Nick McGrew
|LB
|Jr.
|Sterling
|Twon Collymore
|DB
|Fr.
|Sterling
|Brayden Lock
|LB
|Fr.
|Sterling
|Ethan Straw
|DL
|Sr.
|Tabor
|Ben Scott
|DL
|Sr.
|Tabor
|Brad Kistner
|LB
|Sr.
|Tabor
|Jamirr Holland
|DB
|Sr.
|Tabor
|Ray Perrault
|DB
|Fr.
|Tabor
|Keelen Ellison
|DE
|Fr.
|Tabor
|Honorable Mention Special Teams
|Name
|Pos.
|Year
|School
|Gary Jolivet
|UTL
|Sr.
|Bethel
|Johnny Carmack
|PR
|Jr.
|Kansas Wesleyan
|R.J. Garza
|P
|Sr.
|McPherson
|Nicholas Rodriguez
|K
|Sr.
|Ottawa
|Devin Johnston
|KR
|Fr.
|Ottawa
|CJ Erwin
|K
|Jr.
|Saint Mary
|Edrick Gonzales
|UTL
|Jr.
|Southwestern