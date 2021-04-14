Wesleyan Baseball prevails over Sterling 3-0

STERLING – All it takes is one, and that’s all the Coyotes needed. Kansas Wesleyan had just one hit in Tuesday’s 3-0 victory over the Sterling Warriors, but it was all the Coyotes needed to come away with the win.

Dalton Bishop (JR/Colorado Springs, Colo.) provided more than enough offense for the Coyotes in the top of the fifth inning. Bishop launched a ball out of the park putting the Coyotes up 1-0, and then Tyler Triano (SO/Hollister, Calif.), the “Midweek Master” put forth another outstanding performance on the mound, holding Sterling to three hits.

About those three Sterling hits. The last two came in the third inning. Then Triano sat down 19 consecutive batters the rest of the way for the win.

Wesleyan added two insurance runs in the ninth without a hit. Bishop walked and then scored when Tristan Devane (FR/Frostproof, Fla.) reached on a 3-base Sterling error. William Dryburgh (SO/St. Joseph, Mo.) then drove in the second run of the inning with a sacrifice fly putting KWU up 3-0 in the ninth.

Triano went the distance again, striking out 11 Sterling batters on the way to the victory.

Wesleyan is back in action on Friday, hosting Tabor at 10:30 a.m. at Dean Evans Stadium. The teams conclude the series with a 1 p.m. doubleheader on Saturday at The Dean.