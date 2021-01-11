Wesleyan Baseball Picked Ninth in KCAC Preseason Poll

WICHITA – Kansas Wesleyan Baseball was picked to finish ninth in the 2021 KCAC race as the conference office announced the results of a preseason poll conducted by conference coaches.

KWU earned 45 points in the poll and were picked ahead of York (Neb.) with 35 points, Avila was 11th with 17 points and Saint Mary rounded out the 12-team race with 13 points.

Tabor was the favorite in the poll, earning 109 points and six first place votes. Oklahoma Wesleyan was picked second with 100 points and two first place votes. Ottawa was third with 99, McPherson fourth with 90, Bethany was fifth with 89 points and two first place votes, Friends was sixth with 79, Southwestern was seventh with 53 and Sterling was eighth with 52.

Wesleyan was 12-11 in 2020 and 3-4 in the KCAC before the Coronavirus pandemic forced the cancelation of the remainder of the season. KWU was 25-24 in 2019, finishing 16-17 in the KCAC that season.

The Coyotes plan to open the 2021 season on February 4 with a series against Panhandle State (Okla.) in Goodwell, Oklahoma. The home opening series is scheduled for February 12 and 13 at a newly renovated Dean Evans Stadium against Evangel (Mo.).