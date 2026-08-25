Wellness Warriors Making a Difference for Cancer Survivors

For individuals facing the challenges of cancer, recovery often involves more than medical treatment. It also requires confidence, connection, and opportunities to regain physical strength.

The Salina Family YMCA’s Wellness Warriors program is helping make that possible. Led by certified Cancer Exercise Specialist Andi Kilsch, the free program provides a safe and welcoming space for cancer patients and survivors to improve their fitness while building meaningful relationships with others who understand their experience.

Participants praise Kilsch’s compassionate approach and the positive impact the program has had on their lives. Many say Wellness Warriors offers not only guidance in exercise, but also a sense of belonging and renewed optimism. The program’s impact is so meaningful that one participant regularly drives two hours each way to attend, a testament to the support and encouragement found within the group.

“One of the most rewarding aspects of this program is seeing participants discover what they’re capable of and support one another along the way,” Kilsch said. “The resilience they demonstrate every day is inspiring.”

The program includes a three-month YMCA membership and meets regularly to help participants improve strength, endurance, flexibility, and balance through exercises tailored to their individual needs. Beyond the physical benefits, the program fosters friendships and encouragement that can be invaluable during and after treatment.

Participants often say the connections they make are just as important as the workouts themselves. Through shared experiences and mutual support, many develop lasting friendships that extend well beyond the program.

YMCA staff credit Kilsch’s expertise and genuine care for creating an environment where participants feel comfortable, capable, and supported. Her leadership has helped make Wellness Warriors a valuable resource for local cancer survivors and those currently undergoing treatment.

As interest in the program continues to grow, the YMCA hopes more individuals affected by cancer will discover the benefits of staying active and connected through Wellness Warriors.

For more information about the Wellness Warriors Cancer Exercise Program, visit salinaymca.org/programs.