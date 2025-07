Police are investigating a business burglary in north Salina.

Police Captain Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that a number of tools were taken from The Carb Shop located at 215 W. Lincoln.

Police say sometime between Wednesday night at 7pm and 7am Thursday morning, someone forced open a door and removed a Millermatic welder, an OTC vehicle scanner, credit card terminal, welding helmet and a couple of gym bags. Loss and damage is estimated at $2,095.

There are no suspects in the case.