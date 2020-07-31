Welding Equipment Stolen in Theft by Deception

An investigation is ongoing after a “heavyset” man stole some welding equipment at a Salina business.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that two System Plasma PMX45 welding torches and two Eliminizer filters were ordered over the phone from Airgas USA, 300 N. Santa Fe, Salina.

The phone call occurred on Friday, July 24. The subject claimed that he works for Manhattan Pipeline and would be picking up the requested equipment later in the day.

Later that same day, a subject claiming to be “Tim Fuller” arrived and picked up one of the welders and two filters. The other welder had to be ordered and picked up at a later date.

The same subject came back on Monday and picked up the second welder.

On Thursday, Airgas received a call from Manhattan Pipeline advising they did not order any welders and they did not have any employees by the name of “Tim Fuller.”

The subject is described as a heavyset white male, approximately 6 foot 3 inches tall. He was wearing a khaki or gray fire retardant welding shirt and drove a white Dodge Ram diesel pickup truck with a black metal flatbed.

Total loss is estimated at $4,332.