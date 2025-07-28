Welcome to “Fairadise”

A revamped Tri-Rivers Fair begins this week. Changes in 2025 include among other things a new shorter date and time, a theme, and an “inflatable island” taking the place of a carnival.

Traditionally held during the first full week of August, the fair this year will take place a week earlier,over a streamlined four-day schedule to enhance the experience for exhibitors, vendors, and attendees. The new dates are are Thursday, July 31 – Sunday, August 3.

For the first time, the fair will have a theme. This year’s theme is “Fairadise”. This tropical-inspired theme will bring a fun and festive atmosphere to all fair activities, from the parade to exhibits and contests, entertainment, and decor. Fairgoers can expect beachy vibes, island-themed events, and creative ways to experience the fair like never before.

Sticking with the “Fairadise” theme there will an “Inflatable Island”, taking the place of the carnival. There won’t be a traditional carnival this year due to circumstances beyond the fair’s control. “Inflatable Island” is a brand-new experience featuring a huge lineup of inflatables for all ages—from kids to teens to adults. Bounce, slide, race, and play your way through “Inflatable Island”.

You can discover unique finds, handmade goods, local services, and more at the Fair Marketplace, open during the Tri-Rivers Fair! From one-of-a-kind crafts to community favorites, it’s the perfect place to browse, shop, and support local vendors. The marketplace will be open throughout fair week in Kenwood Hall. Admission is free with your fair visit. All are invited to come for the fun, and stay for the shopping.

Along with the changes, the 2025 Tri-Rivers Fair will continue to feature all the beloved traditions, including 4-H and open-class exhibits, livestock shows, demolition derby, live entertainment, a parade, delicious fair food, and family-friendly attractions.

_ _ _

For updates and more information, visit www.tririversfair.org and follow the Tri-Rivers Fair on Facebook and Instagram.