“Welcome Table” Feeds the Hungry

A Salina church located in the downtown area is doing the Lord’s work by feeding the hungry via the “Welcome Table” free meal program.

In keeping with Christ Cathedral’s “Heart of the City” mantra, Mother Shay Craig and Cathedral staff are challenging their church family this summer to work more intentionally to reduce local food insecurity.

According to the church, since 1978 when late parishioner and local writer Jo Reed began to hand out sack lunches near the Iron Street bridge, Christ Cathedral has provided daily food to downtown neighbors in need. For the past seven years, Cathedral staff and members have prepared and distributed daily to-go or hot lunches.

The daily hot midday meals previously served at the Cathedral now are provided at Salina Grace Community Resource Center’s newer location on Broadway. The number of Welcome Table meals served in 2024 numbered 14,018 – almost 3,000 more meals that the 10,175 served in 2023.

For 2025, the number of meals served will likely reach 18,000 to 20,000.

“It has been a true blessing to see how our Welcome Table efforts and leadership has grown in the last three years,” says Cathedral office administrator and Welcome Table chef/coordinator Crissy Cook. “The Welcome Table program helps us connect and build community.”

Adds Cathedral dean Shay Craig, who tracks food insecurity and other key issues as part of her leadership within the Episcopal Church, “Christ tells us to show our love by feeding his sheep and we are doing just that, and we are inviting others to join us in that high-impact effort.”

Families, individuals, businesses or nonprofits interested in supporting the Welcome Table may donate usable day-old or fresh foodstuffs directly to Christ Cathedral, where the hot lunches are prepared, weekdays 9 to 11 a.m., or to Salina Grace, 315 S. Broadway Blvd., from 11:30a to 12 noon Monday to Friday. To make a financial donation, give a gift earmarked for “The Welcome Table” to the Cathedral. Those wishing to adopt a day or week to underwrite all needed hot lunches for that time, may donate $120 to sponsor a day or $600 for an entire week, to feed about 80 people a day.

For the last three years, Crissy Cook has ordered all daily-meal foodstuffs, which the Cathedral fully underwrites. She plans and does the daily cooking for each midday meal, which is served three days a week by Cathedral staff or volunteers. Other area churches that also serve the hot lunches are First Presbyterian and Sunrise Presbyterian Church.

On-site volunteers say many Welcome Table participants know each other by name, caring for one another on and off-site. Services that Salina Grace guests can utilize on-site include those of Central Kansas Foundation and other entities. The Salina Grace day shelter most recently added shower and laundry facilities, plus a clothes closet.

“Along with feeding our flock spiritually, the Cathedral understands the practical aspect of nourishing body and spirit,” says Craig. “We feel these ministries go hand-in hand, as the Cathedral continues its 120-year+ legacy as a responsive downtown partner and good neighbor.”