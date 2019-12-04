Salina, KS

Welcome Reception For New Saline County Administrator

Todd PittengerDecember 4, 2019

The public will have an opportunity to meet and greet the new Saline County Administrator this week. A welcome reception for Saline County Administrator Phillip Smith-Hanes will be held on Friday afternoon.

Smith-Hanes comes to Salina after a career of more than 23 years which has spanned both city and county governments in two different states. He has served as a
County Administrator since December 2009, first in California and for the last 3+ years in Ellis County, Kansas.

Smith-Hanes grew up in Marion County and Oklahoma as well as a short stint in Cloud County and graduated from Marion High School. He has degrees from Kansas State University, Washburn University and the University of Kansas.

Smith-Hanes began his duties with Saline County on Monday of this week. His welcome reception is Friday afternoon from 2 – 4 in room 109 at the Salina City -County Building.

 

