Salina, KS

Now: 56 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 70 ° | Lo: 45 °

KanDrive Improvements Help Motorists

KSAL StaffOctober 19, 2019

Numerous improvements have been made to the Kansas Department of Transportation’s KanDrive website that provides motorists continuously updated conditions of highways across the state.

“The website received more than 2 million views last winter,” said Alan Spicer, Assistant Bureau Chief in Transportation Planning. “It’s important to keep the traveling public notified of current and changing road conditions so they can make informed travel decisions.”

The main page at www.KanDrive.org has been streamlined to make it easier to begin viewing details. Just click on the map to open the tabs at the top of the page, which have been expanded. The first tab, Travel Alerts, gives a comprehensive list of incident closures, road work closures and weather closures.

The other tabs allow motorists to view several maps and include –

Incidents/weather – shows road incidents, flooding, fog, blowing dust, law enforcement;

Winter conditions – this map becomes the main map on the website if any highways are affected by snow or ice;

Construction – shows that are planned, active and have closed a section of highway. Also, people can click on the map location for details on the project, and an estimated start date has been added;

Cameras/signs – shows images and live feeds at certain locations and signs with messages;

Truck parking – shows locations and availability of parking spots for truck drivers.

This information is also available on mobile devices. A map icon has been added to the top of the mobile website to assist users in opening the page.

“Helping motorists receive a variety of information before beginning their journey will give them the knowledge needed to plan their routes or even delay their start time to when the situation improves,” Spicer said. “Being informed of road conditions is an important tool to have when making travel choices.”

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

Foundation to Celebrate 20th Annive...

An organization whose mission is to "build permanent endowment funds and meet charitable community n...

October 19, 2019 Comments

Ell-Saline Turns Back Sacred Heart,...

Sports News

October 19, 2019

Minneapolis Tops TMP For First Dist...

Sports News

October 19, 2019

Slow Start Haunts South on Senior N...

Sports News

October 19, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Friends of the Library to...
October 19, 2019Comments
Shots Fired at a Salina B...
October 18, 2019Comments
2 More Businesses Report ...
October 18, 2019Comments
Robbery Suspect Still Sou...
October 18, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH