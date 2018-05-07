Weekend Sports Digest – 5/4 to 5/6

Tennis

Salina Central took second at the Class 5A regional tournament, qualifying its entire squad for the state tournament in Emporia. Doubles team of Will Hayes and Reed McHenry claimed championship. Duo of Chase Courbot and McCabe Green took fourth. In singles play, Max Shaffer finished fourth after losing to Salina South’s Carson Harris. Brady Stack ended in sixth.

Sacred Heart is sending two to the Class 3-2-1A state tournament. Trace Leners and Charlie Skidmore teamed up for a fourth-place finish at their regional meet.

Baseball

Salina Central (13-3) claimed its fourth consecutive Western Plains Diamond Classic championship. The Mustangs downed Eisenhower 9-4 and Hays 7-2 on Friday before taking down Great Bend 10-0 Saturday. Ethan Kickhaefer was named MVP.

Southeast of Saline won NCAA title with a 7-2, 5-4 sweep of Russell. The Trojans finished regular season with 15-5 record, 9-1 in league play. It’s the second-straight NCAA title for Southeast and fourth in six years.

Salina South (7-9) split with Derby, winning game two 14-4 after losing the first 4-0.

Little River swept Ell-Saline (13-5) 11-10, 7-4.

Softball

Derby took down Salina South (8-10), winning 10-0 and 8-0.

Southeast of Saline downed Russell 13-3 and 10-0.

Ell-Saline settled for a split with Little River, losing game one 6-5 before a 16-3 victory.

Track & Field

At the Salina Central Invitational, Blake Olmsted broke a 33-year-old school record, winning the pole vault event with a jump of 14-1. Salina South’s Seth Parnell finished second with a 13-6 clearing. Kedric Liggins and Keishaun McDaniels placed first and second in long jump. Salina South’s lone winner was Casey Lanoue, clearing 5-10 in high jump. Daniel Atkins placed second in the 400-meter dash and Keetan Munsell finished second in the 3,200.

On the girls side, Central’s Tabetha Deines recorder her career-best time of 2:24.17 in the 800. Kadyn Cobb finished third in the event. The 1,600 and 3,200 relay teams picked up second-place finishes. Georgia Bell was the top finisher for South, tied for second in shot put.