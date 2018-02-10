UPDATE: Several Inches of Snow Possible

Another round of snow is expected this weekend across central and eastern Kansas.

According to the National Weather Service, snow is expected to move into central Kansas late Saturday afternoon or evening and continue through the night. The highest snow totals are expected along and north of I-70.

Some light snow may linger across eastern Kansas early Sunday morning.

Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches is possible across central Kansas.

Blowing and drifting snow should remain limited given wind speeds of 10 mph or less.

Today – Occasional flurries before 1pm, then a chance of snow after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as -4. North wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight – Snow, mainly before 4am. Low around 10. Wind chill values as low as -1. North wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Sunday – A 40 percent chance of snow before 7am. Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 36. Wind chill values as low as -1. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night – Clear, with a low around 12. South southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 42. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.