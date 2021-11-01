Weekend of Halloween Fun

It was no trick. The weather was a treat for Halloween activities in Salina Friday, Saturday and into Sunday.

Thought it was a bit cool by Sunday evening, ghosts and goblins out trick-or-treating still enjoyed pleasant weather.

Large crowds got an early start Friday, packing the Salina Downtown area for trick or treating with merchants and trunk-or-treating with KSU Salina students. . Downtown businesses set up shop on the sidewalk and handed out treats while the students parked in between.

On Saturday a Community Halloween Party was hosted by Salina Parks and Recreation at the Salina Field House.

On Sunday Salina Police also hosted a safe trick-or-treat event. “Cops and Costumes” featured giveaways and fun with police officers.

Multiple churches hosted events throughout the weekend as well, as did Kansas Wesleyan University.

As the sun started to set Sunday evening costumed kids set out to trick-or-treat the old-fashioned way, going door-to-door in neighborhoods.