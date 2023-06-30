Weekend Lottery Jackpots Soaring

Lottery players are getting fired up for chance to win millions over the Independence Day weekend. The holiday weekend is beginning with some huge Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots, giving players this weekend a shot at a combined $861 million..

There was no Mega Millions jackpot winner Tuesday, or Powerball jackpot winner Wednesday.

Friday’s Mega Millions drawing rolls to an estimated $368 million with a cash option of $193.44 million. Meanwhile, Saturday’s Powerball drawing has ballooned to $493 million with a cash option of $258.3 million.

There has not been a grand prize winner in either lottery since April.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.

Both Powerball and Mega Millions tickets are sold in Kansas everywhere Kansas Lottery tickets are sold.