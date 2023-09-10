WEEKEND HS SPORTS RECAP

VOLLEYBALL

Solomon Invitational

1st Place – Ell-Saline (4-0)

2nd Place – Solomon (3-1)

3rd Place – McPherson-Elyria Christian (3-1)

Ell-Saline took first place in the Solomon invitational, going 4-0 in matches and sweeping each match in straight sets. The Cardinals did get a strong test from Solomon, as Ell-Saline won that match 2-0, but in tight sets fo 32-20 and 25-19.

Ellsworth Invitational

Ellsworth took third place at their home invitational over the weekend. The Bearcats went 3-2 in their matches, defeating Republic County, Sacred Heart and Central Plains. Ellsworth lost to Nickerson and Ellinwood. Their record is 5-4 overall.

Southeast of Saline Invitational

Beloit won the Southeast Invite on Saturday, winning all their matches on the day. They defeated Circle in the finals. Southeast of Saline defeated Smoky Valley in the third place match. Salina South took 8th place in the competition.

TENNIS

Salina Central Invitational

The Salina Central “Maroon” (Varsity) squad took first place at their home meet on Saturday, totaling 127 points, 22 more than second place holders Blue Valley Southwest (105). Topeka Seaman took third with 102 points, with McPherson in 4th and Maize South in 5th.

Salina South’s “Green” (Varsity) took 7th place. Sacred Heart finished in 10th out of the 16 teams.

In individual results, Blue Valley Southwest’s Jensen Gibbs took first over Topeka Seaman’s Emma Sweeney. Salina Central’s Janae Montoya took third place, winning her final match over Sacred Heart’s Katie Weiss. Salina South’s Sofia Burns took 7th place on the day.

In doubles, Addison and Mallory Renfro took home the doubles crown over their teammates Claire Renfro and Kinsley Foth.

