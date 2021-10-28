Weekend Full of Halloween Events

Salina will come alive with the spirit of Halloween all weekend long. There are multiple safe trick or treat events planned Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The bigger events are spread-out throughout town.

The fun begins Friday.

According to Salina Downtown Inc. they are hosting a Trick or Treat AND Trunk or Treat event. Over 15 merchants and businesses will participate, plus KSU Salina students will be handing out treats from 4-6 or until the candy runs out – which ever comes first.

Salina Area Technical College is also hosting a safe trick or treat event on Friday from 3 till 5. According to the school, You can bring the kids out to Salina Tech for a safe and friendly one-way treat trunk-or-treat- route. Costumes are encouraged. Children under 12 years old must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Participants will get to vote on their favorite decorated trunk.

On Saturday a Community Halloween Party will be hosted by Salina Parks and recreation. According to the organization, the annual Community Halloween Party is scheduled for Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Salina Fieldhouse. This free event is open to the entire family. Activities include a Halloween Costume Contest with prizes, carnival games, and “trick or treating” for children from community partners and businesses.

On Sunday Salina Police are hosting their annual “Cops and Costumes” event from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. It includes:

Giveaways: candy, sticker badges, glow sticks, crayons and coloring books

Meet and greet with police officers

Photo opportunities with police officers

Police vehicles on display

Here is a list of more Halloween weekend safe family events:

October 29th

Salina Area Technical College – 3:00 – 5:00 PM – 2562 Centennial Rd.

Trick or Treat Downtown – 4:00 – 6:00 PM – Downtown Salina.

YMCA Family Fall Festival – 6:00 – 8:00 PM – 570 YMCA Dr.

October 30th

Community Halloween Party at the Salina Fieldhouse – 1:00 – 4:00 PM – 140 N. 5th St.

Trinity United Methodist – 5:00 – 7:00 PM – 901 E. Neal Ave

New Cambria Drive Thru Trick or Treat – 5:00 – 8:00 PM

Salina High School South – 5:30 – 7:00 PM – South High Front Parking Lot

October 31st

Cops and Costumes Salina PD – 1:00-3:00 PM – 255 N. 10th St.

Pinnacle Park – 2:00 – 5:00 PM – 2936 Georgia Ave, in the circle drive

Church of the Cross – 3:00-5:00 PM – 1600 Rush St.

Central Mall – 3:00-5:00 PM – 2259 S. 9th

Revolution Church – 4:00 – 6:00 PM – 1111 W. South St.

Higher Praise Church – 5:00 – 6:30 PM – 1220 Greeley Ave.

Sacred Heart Cathedral – 5:30 – 7:00 PM – 118 N. 9th St

First Covenant Church – 6:00-7:30 PM – 2625 E. Magnolia Rd.

Kansas Highway Patrol – 6:00 – 8:00 PM – 2025 E. Iron, Lower Parking Lot

November 6th