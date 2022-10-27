Weekend Full of Halloween Events

Little ghosts and goblins have plenty of places to go this Halloween for safe trick or treating. Salina will come alive with the spirit of Halloween all weekend long. There are multiple safe trick or treat events planned Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

The bigger events are spread-out throughout town.

FRIDAY

Salina Downtown is sponsoring a safe trick or treat event. It will be Friday, October 28th, from 4:00 to 6:00 or until the candy runs out. Primarily on Santa Fe, families are welcome to bring their children to go door-to-door among the Salina Downtown businesses. Salina Downtown members supply their own “treats” and are encouraged to dress up.

SATURDAY

Come join Salina Parks and Recreation Saturday, October 29th, for their annual Community Halloween Party at the Salina Fieldhouse. This event is free to the public and open for families of all ages. It will take place from 1pm to 4pm. They will have carnival games, crafts, bounce houses, a costume contest, and of course, trick-or-treating.

Salina Police on Saturday, October 29th, are hosting their annual “Cops and Costumes” event from 1 pm to 3 pm at the law enforcement center at 255 N 10th Street. It includes candy, sticker, coloring book, and badge giveaways. There will also be meet and greet and photo opportunities with police officers, and police vehicles on display

The Salina VFW is hosting a Trunk or Treat / Bike or Treat safe trick or treat event on Saturday, October 29th. The family-friendly event will be from 3pm – 5pm in the VFW parking lot at 1108 W Crawford.

SUNDAY

The Salina DAV store is hosting a Trunk or Treat event on Sunday, October 30th. The family-friendly event will be from 3pm – 5pm in the DAV parking lot at 901 W Crawford.

MONDAY

Salina Area Technical College is hosting its second annual Trunk or Treat from 3 pm to 5 pm, Monday, Oct. 31st on campus at 2562 Centennial Rd. Last year’s event brought more than 500 people to campus, and they hoping for even bigger turnout this year. Children of all ages are invited to come out, get some treats and enjoy the displays created by our students, faculty and staff. People attending will get to vote for their favorite display. They do ask that children under 12 be accompanied by an adult.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is hosting a safe trick or treat event Halloween night. KHP Recruit Class #64 will be hosting a Halloween Trooper Trunk-or-Treat at the Kansas Highway Patrol training facility at 2019 E. Iron October 31st from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. They are asking that everyone who attends please enter through the east entrance of the lower parking lot, and park in the designated parking spaces. After parking you can walk down to the decorated KHP vehicles, on the south side of the parking lot, where candy will be distributed. Everyone will exit from the west end of the parking lot. We ask that everyone drives cautiously through the parking lot, as there will be foot traffic.