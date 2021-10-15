Weekend Events will Showcase KWU

It’s a showcase weekend for the purple and gold as Kansas Wesleyan University gets set for Homecoming 2021.

Festivities for alumni, current students, staff and family is rolling full speed ahead after Covid-19 swept the event off the calendar last year.

Brad Salois, Director of Marketing and Communications at KWU tells KSAL News that there’s far more than a great football game scheduled on campus this weekend.

According to the school, several new events have been added to the schedule this year. They include the dedication of a new lab (the Paul Stucky Optics Lab), the opening of a new area that recognizes distinguished alumni and a special lecture series delivered by members of the community, entitled 7x7x7. The series will be seven seven-minute lectures by seven different individuals.

KWU has also taken precautions due to COVID-19, as many of the traditional events involving food have either been amended – by removing a meal – or moved outside to increase air flow and allow for greater social distancing.

Masks are currently required on campus in all indoor facilities, regardless of vaccination status.

For more information and a full schedule of events, please visit http://www.kwu.edu/homecoming2021.