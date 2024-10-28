Week 9 Prep NCKL recap

The Wamego Red Raiders have repeated as North Central Kansas League football champions for the 2nd straight year.

The 2024 NCKL football champion looked like it was going to be a 3-way tie as the 7 NCKL teams headed into the final week of the regular season. But the Clay Center Tigers still had a say in what happened as the Tigers broke up that 3-way tie between Rock Creek, Wamego and Marysville by handing the Bulldogs their 2nd NCKL loss of the season.

The Red Raiders took care of their share in the final week with a 41-6 victory against Abilene to finish the NCKL portion of their schedule with a 5-1 record. Their lone loss came against Marysville, but the Bulldogs, due to their loss against Clay Center finished with a 4-2 NCKL record.

Rock Creek, who finished the regular season with a 69-6 win against Chapman, was the only other team to finish with a 5-1 NCKL record, but the Mustangs’ lone NCKL loss came against Wamego, giving the Red Raiders the tie-breaker and the NCKL title for the 2nd straight season.

The NCKL has three volleyball teams still alive at this week’s Class 4A state tournament in Hutchinson. The NCKL will be represented by Rock Creek, Concordia and Clay Center, who all won their respective sub-state tournaments.

Here is a look at what each NCKL team did this past week:

ABILENE

The Cowboy football team concluded the 2024 regular season Friday losing 41-6 at Wamego. The Cowboys will open the Class 4A playoffs this Friday at McPherson. … The Cowgirl volleyball team saw its 2024 season come to an end Saturday after getting defeated 25-12, 25-21 against Pratt in the opening round of the Class 4A sub-state tournament. The Cowgirls finished the season with an 11-23 record.

CHAPMAN

The Fighting Irish football team lost 69-6 against Rock Creek Friday in the final game of the 2024 regular season. The Irish did not qualify for the Class 4A playoffs this season, but will play host to Nickerson for a 9th game Friday night. … The Lady Irish volleyball team had its 2024 season halted Saturday after dropping a 3-set match against Winfield in a play-in match of the Class 4A sub-state tournament. The Lady Irish lost 23-25, 25-21, 25-22 against Winfield in that play-in match and finished the season with a 1-29 record.

CLAY CENTER

The Tiger football team finished the 2024 regular season Friday night with a 28-27 victory against Marysville. The Tigers will open the playoffs this Friday night when they host Pratt. … The Lady Tiger volleyball team qualified for the Class 4A state tournament this weekend in Hutchinson after winning a Class 4A sub-state tournament on Saturday. The Lady Tigers won the sub-state tournament with a 25-10, 25-12 victory against Augusta and a 25-7, 25-20 victory against Buhler.

CONCORDIA

The Panther football team lost 27-7 Friday against Norton in the 2024 regular season finale. The Panthers will play at Andale on Friday in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs. … The Lady Panther volleyball team qualified for the Class 4A state tournament next weekend in Hutchinson after winning a Class 4A sub-state tournament on Saturday. The Lady Panthers won the 4A sub-state tournament with a 25-14, 25-16 victory against Ulysses and a 18-25, 25-18, 25-14 victory against Pratt.

MARYSVILLE

The Bulldogs lost their 2024 regular season finale Friday, falling 28-27 against Clay Center. The Bulldogs will open Class 3A playoffs this Friday when they play at Holcomb. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team finished 2nd in the Class 3A regional tournament on Monday and qualified for the Class 3A sub-state tournament. The Lady Bulldogs qualified for the sub-state with a 2-1 regional record as they defeated Wellsville 25-19, 25-22 and Riverside 25-11, 25-9. The Lady Bulldogs lost 25-21, 25-8 against Nemaha Central in the regional tournament. The Lady Bulldogs lost 25-18, 25-18 against Royal Valley Saturday in the opening round of the 3A sub-state and finished the season with a 13-22 record.

ROCK CREEK

The Mustang football team finished the 2024 regular season Friday with a 69-6 victory against Chapman. The Mustangs finished their first season in the NCKL with a 5-1 record, tied for first place but lose the tie-breaker with Wamego, as the Mustangs only loss this season came against Wamego. The Mustangs will open the postseason this Friday by hosting Smoky Valley. … The Lady Mustang volleyball team qualified for the Class 4A state tournament on Saturday when they won a Class 4A sub-state tournament. The Lady Mustangs won the sub-state tournament with a 25-6, 25-6 victory against Fort Scott and a 25-18, 25-23 win against Louisburg.

WAMEGO

The Red Raider football team finished the 2024 regular season with a 41-6 victory against Abilene, which helped the Raiders finish the season with a 5-1 NCKL record and they have the tie-breaker over Rock Creek and are the 2024 NCKL champions. The Red Raiders will open Class 4A playoff play Friday by hosting Independence. … The Lady Raider volleyball team saw its 2024 season come to an end Saturday after the Lady Raiders were defeated 25-23, 25-16 by Holton in the opening round of the Class 4A sub-state tournament. The Lady Raiders finished the season with a 12-23 record.

2024 NCKL Football Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Wamego 5 1 7 1

Rock Creek 5 1 7 1

Marysville 4 2 6 2

Clay Center 3 3 3 5

Abilene 2 4 3 5

Concordia 1 5 1 7

Chapman 0 6 1 7

Friday, October 25

Wamego 41, Abilene 6

Rock Creek 69, Chapman 6

Clay Center 28, Marysville 27

Norton 27, Concordia 7

Friday, November 1

Abilene at McPherson

Independence at Wamego

Concordia at Andale

Pratt at Clay Center

Smoky Valley at Rock Creek

Marysville at Holcomb

Nickerson at Chapman