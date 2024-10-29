Week 9 Prep NCAA recap

The postseason in Kansas high school athletics in now in full swing this week and the North Central Activities Association has a pair of volleyball teams still alive as this weekend sees the volleyball courts advance to the state tournament level.

The NCAA saw its 2024 regular season champion, the Beloit Lady Trojans, qualify for the Class 3A state tournament by wining a Class 3A sub-state tournament this past Saturday. The Ellsworth Lady Bearcat volleyball team also qualified for this weekend’s state tournament by finishing 2nd at the sub-state tournament.

On the gridiron the 2024 playoffs will begin this Friday night and the NCAA will have three of its six teams serving as hosts for an opening round playoff game as Southeast of Saline, the 2024 NCAA regular season champion, will host Larned while Beloit will host NCAA rival Minneapolis and Sacred Heart will host Sedgwick in the opening round.

Here is a look at what each NCAA team did during this past week:

BELOIT

The Trojan football team finished the 2024 regular season Friday with a 46-12 victory against Russell. The Trojans will begin the 2024 playoffs on Friday when they host Minneapolis. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team qualified for the Class 3A state tournament by winning the sub-state tournament on Saturday. The Lady Trojans won the sub-state tournament by defeating Minneapolis 25-17, 25-11, Smoky Valley 25-13, 25-14 and Goodland 25-11, 25-8.

ELLSWORTH

The Bearcat football team lost 44-8 against Southeast of Saline Friday in the 2024 regular season finale. The Bearcats will play at Hoisington on Friday in the opening round of the playoffs. … The Lady Bearcat volleyball team qualified for the state tournament Saturday by finishing second in the sub-state tournament. The Lady Bearcats finished second with a 2-1 record at sub-state as they defeated Cimarron 25-18, 20-25, 25-22 and Lyons 25-15, 25-14 but lost 25-13, 18-25, 25-9 against Hoisington.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lion football team suffered a 36-21 loss against Phillipsburg Friday night in the 2024 regular season finale. The Lions will play at Beloit on Friday in the opening round of the playoffs. … The Lady Lion volleyball team saw its 2024 season come to an end Saturday after finishing 1-2 in the sub-state tournament. The Lady Lions lost 25-17, 25-11 against Beloit and 25-16, 10-25, 25-20 against Smoky Valley before defeating Goodland 25-12, 25-20. The Lady Lions finished the season with a 24-14 record.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Buff football team lost 32-13 against Sacred Heart Friday in the 2024 regular season finale. The Buffs will play at Sedgwick on Friday in the opening round of the Class 1A playoffs. … The Lady Buff volleyball team went 0-3 in the sub-state tournament Saturday and finished the 2024 season with a 12-25 record. The Lady Buffs lost 25-20, 25-16 against Moundridge, 25-19, 22-25, 25-10 against Herington and 28-26, 27-29, 26-24 against Remington.

SACRED HEART

The Knight football team earned its second win of the season Friday defeating Republic County 32-13 in the regular season finale. The Knights will open the Class 1A playoffs on Friday when they host Marion. … The Lady Knight volleyball team went 0-3 in the sub-state tournament Saturday, falling 25-12, 25-23 against Bennington, 25-19, 25-20 against Chase County and 25-12, 25-13 against Marion. The Lady Knights finished the 2024 season with an 11-23 record.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Trojan football team finished the 2024 regular season Friday with a 44-8 victory against Ellsworth. The Trojans will open the playoffs on Friday when they host Larned. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team finished the 2024 season Saturday in the Class 3A sub-state with a 2-1 record. The Lady Trojans defeated Fredonia 25-17, 25-20 and Council Grove 25-12, 25-14 but lost 25-20, 22-25, 25-15 against Neodesha. The Lady Trojans finished the 2024 season with a 16-20 record.

2024 NCAA Football Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 3 0 8 0

Ellsworth 3 2 5 3

Beloit 2 1 6 2

Minneapolis 0 3 3 5

Sacred Heart 1 1 3 4

Republic Cty 0 2 2 6

Friday, October 25

Sacred Heart 32, Republic County 13

SE of Saline 44, Ellsworth 8

Beloit 46, Russell 12

Phillipsburg 36, Minneapolis 21

Friday, November 1

Larned at SE of Saline

Ellsworth at Hoisington

Minneapolis at Beloit

Marion at Sacred Heart

Republic County at Sedgwick