Week 9 Prep NCAA Recap

The postseason has officially begun for the North Central Activities Association for the 2024 fall campaign as all six NCAA schools saw their respective volleyball teams compete in various regional tournaments Monday.

The NCAA finished a combined 8-10 in Monday’s regional tournaments, led by Beloit which won its regional with an undefeated 3-0 record. Ellsworth and Southeast of Saline both finished 2-1 in their respective regionals. Minneapolis went 1-2 in its regional while Sacred Heart and Republic County both went 0-3 in their separate regionals.

There is still one week remaining to determine the 2024 NCAA football champion, with things becoming more clear in Ellsworth this Friday night where the Southeast of Saline Trojans will put its undefeated team against the Bearcats, who 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the NCAA. Beloit also still has an opportunity to share the NCAA crown if Ellsworth defeats Southeast of Saline, the three teams (Ellsworth, Southeast of Saline, and Beloit) will share the NCAA title as each would have a solo NCAA loss this season.

The Beloit Lady Trojans won the NCAA volleyball title with a 35-4, 10-0 record while Minneapolis finished second with a 24-14, 8-2 record. Southeast of Saline finished third (16-20, 6-4), while Ellsworth (20-18, 4-6) was fourth, Republic County (12-25, 1-9) 5th and Sacred Heart (11-23, 1-9) 6th.

Here is a look at what each NCAA team did during this past week:

BELOIT

The Trojan football team earned its fifth win this season Friday by defeating Ellsworth 20-7. The Trojans will finish the regular season this Friday when they play host to Russell. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team swept a pair of non-conference matches on Tuesday, defeating Lyons 25-7, 25-15 and 25-16, 25-13. The Lady Trojans concluded the 2024 regular season on Thursday with an NCAA doubleheader sweep against Republic County, winning 25-10, 25-9 and 25-12, 25-12. The Lady Trojans won the Class 3A regional tournament on Monday as they defeated Minneapolis 25-17, 25-11, Smoky Valley 25-13, 25-14 and Goodland 25-11, 25-8.

ELLSWORTH

The Bearcat football team suffered its first NCAA loss and 2nd loss overall Friday when they were defeated 20-7 by Beloit. The Bearcats will finish the regular season Friday when they play host to Southeast of Saline. … The Lady Bearcat volleyball team got swept in a NCAA doubleheader against Southeast of Saline on Tuesday, falling 25-19, 25-17 and 25-8, 25-12. The Lady Bearcats split a pair of non-conference matches on Thursday, defeating Hutch Trinity 25-16, 25-22 but losing 25-12, 25-17 against Hoisington. The Lady Bearcats competed in the Abilene tournament on Saturday where they finished with a 3-2 record. The Lady Bearcats defeated Abilene 25-21, 19-25, 25-18, Augusta 25-14, 25-17 and Topeka High 20-25, 25-24, 25-15. The Lady Bearcats lost 26-24, 25-12 against Buhler and 31-29, 25-20 against Salina Central. The Lady Bearcats finished 2-1 in the regional tournament on Monday as they dfeated Cimarron 25-18, 20-25, 25-22, lost 25-13, 18-25, 25-9 and defeated Lyons 25-15, 25-14.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lion football team earned its third win of the season Friday by defeating Russell 35-15. The Lions will finish the regular season Friday when they play host to Phillipsburg. … The Lady Lion volleyball team swept an NCAA doubleheader against Republic County Tuesday, winning 25-8, 25-18 and 25-14, 21-25, 25-17. The Lady Lions finished 1-2 in the regional tournament on Monday as they defeated Goodland 25-12, 25-20 but lost 25-17, 25-11 against Beloit and lost 25-16, 10-25, 25-20 against Smoky Valley.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Buff football team suffered its fifth loss of the season Friday when it was defeated 51-8 against Valley Heights. The Buffs will finish the regular season Friday when they play at Sacred Heart. … The Lady Buff volleyball team got swept in an NCAA doubleheader on Tuesday, falling 25-8, 25-18 and 25-14, 21-25, 25-17. The Lady Buffs finished the 2024 regular season on Thursday when it got swept in an NCAA doubleheader against Beloit. The Lady Buffs lost 25-10, 25-9 and 25-12, 25-12. The Lady Buffs dropped all three of its matches on Monday in the Class 2A regional as they lost 25-20, 25-16 against Moundridge, 25-19, 22-25, 25-10 against Herington and 28-26, 27-29, 26-24 against Remington.

SACRED HEART

The Knight football team scored its second straight victory Friday when it defeated Herington 22-14. The Knights will finish the regular season Friday when they play host to Republic County. … The Lady Knight volleyball team saw its 2024 season come to an end on Monday as they went 0-3 in the Class 2A regional tournament. The Lady Knights lost 25-12, 25-23 against Bennington, 25-12, 25-13 against Marion and 25-19, 25-20 against Chase County. The Lady Knights finished the season with an 11-23, 1-9 record.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Trojan football team improved to 7-0 Friday with a 38-15 victory against Halstead. The Trojans will close the regular season Friday playing at Ellsworth, with a win the Trojans will clinch the NCAA title. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team swept an NCAA doubleheader against Ellsworth on Tuesday, winning 25-19, 25-17 and 25-8 25-12. The Lady Trojans went 2-1 in the Class 3A regional tournament on Monday as they defeated Fredonia 25-17, 25-20, lost 25-20, 22-24, 25-15 against Neodesha and defeated Council Grove 25-12, 25-14.

2024 NCAA Football Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 2 0 7 0

Ellsworth 3 1 5 2

Beloit 2 1 5 2

Minneapolis 0 3 3 4

Republic Cty 0 1 2 5

Sacred Heart 0 1 2 4

Friday, October 18

Beloit 20, Ellsworth 7

Sacred Heart 22, Herington 14

SE of Saline 38, Halstead 15

Minneapolis 35, Russell 15

Valley Heights 51, Republic County 8

Friday, October 25

SE of Saline at Ellsworth

Republic County at Sacred Heart

Russell at Beloit

Phillipsburg at Minneapolis