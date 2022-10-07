Salina, KS

WEEK 6: Area HS Football Scores

Jackson SchneiderOctober 7, 2022

Salina Central 35, Andover Central 24

Newton 45, Salina South 14

Clifton-Clyde 50, Ell-Saline 0

Nemaha Central 56, Minneapolis 0

Southeast of Saline 46, Hillsboro 6

Wabaunsee 42, Sacred Heart 7

Towanda-Circle 40, Abilene 0

Pratt 47, Smoky Valley 30

Beloit 28, Norton 6

Beloit-St. John’s Tipton 50, Lakeside-Downs 20

Mankato-Rock Hills 40, Bennington 30

Canton-Galva 46, Hutchinson Central Christian 0

Chapman 62, Wichita Trintiy 36

Hesston 42, Clearwater 0

Clay Center 41, Concordia 26

Hays 41, Dodge City 6

Ellsworth 18, Russell 15

Little River 48, Herington 0

Lincoln 14, Washington County 6

Manhattan 44, Junction City 7

McPherson 34, Wellington 32

Moundridge 42, Solomon 34

Smith Center 48, Republic County 7

Tescott 46, Southern Cloud 0

 

