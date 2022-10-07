WEEK 6: Area HS Football Scores

Jackson Schneider October 7, 2022

Salina Central 35, Andover Central 24 Newton 45, Salina South 14 Clifton-Clyde 50, Ell-Saline 0 Nemaha Central 56, Minneapolis 0 Southeast of Saline 46, Hillsboro 6 Wabaunsee 42, Sacred Heart 7 Towanda-Circle 40, Abilene 0 Pratt 47, Smoky Valley 30 Beloit 28, Norton 6 Beloit-St. John’s Tipton 50, Lakeside-Downs 20 Mankato-Rock Hills 40, Bennington 30 Canton-Galva 46, Hutchinson Central Christian 0 Chapman 62, Wichita Trintiy 36 Hesston 42, Clearwater 0 Clay Center 41, Concordia 26 Hays 41, Dodge City 6 Ellsworth 18, Russell 15 Little River 48, Herington 0 Lincoln 14, Washington County 6 Manhattan 44, Junction City 7 McPherson 34, Wellington 32 Moundridge 42, Solomon 34 Smith Center 48, Republic County 7 Tescott 46, Southern Cloud 0

