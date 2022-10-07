WEEK 6: Area HS Football Scores

Salina Central 35, Andover Central 24
Newton 45, Salina South 14
Clifton-Clyde 50, Ell-Saline 0
Nemaha Central 56, Minneapolis 0
Southeast of Saline 46, Hillsboro 6
Wabaunsee 42, Sacred Heart 7
Towanda-Circle 40, Abilene 0
Pratt 47, Smoky Valley 30
Beloit 28, Norton 6
Beloit-St. John’s Tipton 50, Lakeside-Downs 20
Mankato-Rock Hills 40, Bennington 30
Canton-Galva 46, Hutchinson Central Christian 0
Chapman 62, Wichita Trintiy 36
Hesston 42, Clearwater 0
Clay Center 41, Concordia 26
Hays 41, Dodge City 6
Ellsworth 18, Russell 15
Little River 48, Herington 0
Lincoln 14, Washington County 6
Manhattan 44, Junction City 7
McPherson 34, Wellington 32
Moundridge 42, Solomon 34
Smith Center 48, Republic County 7
Tescott 46, Southern Cloud 0