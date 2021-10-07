Salina, KS

Week 5 Injury Report | Chiefs vs. Bills

Chiefs.comOctober 7, 2021

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Game
Chris Jones DE Wrist DNP DNP
Armani Watts DB Illness DNP FP
DeAndre Baker CB Quad FP FP
Orlando Brown T Groin FP FP
Frank Clark DE Hamstring FP FP
Rashad Fenton CB Concussion FP FP
Tyreek Hill WR Knee FP FP
Charvarius Ward CB Quad FP FP

BUFFALO BILLS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Game
Mario Addison DE (NIR) Rest DNP
Cole Beasley WR (NIR) Rest DNP
Spencer Brown OL Knee LP FP
Jon Feliciano OL Concussion LP FP
Dane Jackson CB Knee LP FP
Taron Johnson CB Groin FP FP
Taiwan Jones RB Hamstring DNP DNP
Matt Milano LB Hamstring DNP DNP
Efe Obado DE Ankle FP FP
Jordan Poyer S Ankle LP LP
Greg Rousseau DE Toe DNP FP
Tre’Davious White CB Shoulder LP LP
A.J. Espenesa DE Foot LP
star Lotulelel DT NIR (Rest) LP
Emmanuel Sanders WR NIR (Rest) DNP

Practice Status

  • DNP – Did not participate in practice
  • LP – Limited participation in practice
  • FP – Full participation
  • (-) – Not listed

Game Status

  • Out – Player will not play
  • Doubtful – Player is unlikely to play
  • Questionable – Player is not certain to play
  • (-) – Not listed

