Week 5 Injury Report | Chiefs vs. Bills

Chiefs.com October 7, 2021

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS Table inside Article Player Position Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Game Chris Jones DE Wrist DNP DNP Armani Watts DB Illness DNP FP DeAndre Baker CB Quad FP FP Orlando Brown T Groin FP FP Frank Clark DE Hamstring FP FP Rashad Fenton CB Concussion FP FP Tyreek Hill WR Knee FP FP Charvarius Ward CB Quad FP FP BUFFALO BILLS Table inside Article Player Position Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Game Mario Addison DE (NIR) Rest DNP — Cole Beasley WR (NIR) Rest DNP — Spencer Brown OL Knee LP FP Jon Feliciano OL Concussion LP FP Dane Jackson CB Knee LP FP Taron Johnson CB Groin FP FP Taiwan Jones RB Hamstring DNP DNP Matt Milano LB Hamstring DNP DNP Efe Obado DE Ankle FP FP Jordan Poyer S Ankle LP LP Greg Rousseau DE Toe DNP FP Tre’Davious White CB Shoulder LP LP A.J. Espenesa DE Foot — LP star Lotulelel DT NIR (Rest) — LP Emmanuel Sanders WR NIR (Rest) — DNP Practice Status DNP – Did not participate in practice

– Did not participate in practice LP – Limited participation in practice

– Limited participation in practice FP – Full participation

– Full participation (-) – Not listed Game Status Out – Player will not play

– Player will not play Doubtful – Player is unlikely to play

– Player is unlikely to play Questionable – Player is not certain to play

– Player is not certain to play (-) – Not listed

