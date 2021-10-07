Week 5 Injury Report | Chiefs vs. Bills

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wed.
|Thurs.
|Fri.
|Game
|Chris Jones
|DE
|Wrist
|DNP
|DNP
|Armani Watts
|DB
|Illness
|DNP
|FP
|DeAndre Baker
|CB
|Quad
|FP
|FP
|Orlando Brown
|T
|Groin
|FP
|FP
|Frank Clark
|DE
|Hamstring
|FP
|FP
|Rashad Fenton
|CB
|Concussion
|FP
|FP
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|Charvarius Ward
|CB
|Quad
|FP
|FP
BUFFALO BILLS
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wed.
|Thurs.
|Fri.
|Game
|Mario Addison
|DE
|(NIR) Rest
|DNP
|—
|Cole Beasley
|WR
|(NIR) Rest
|DNP
|—
|Spencer Brown
|OL
|Knee
|LP
|FP
|Jon Feliciano
|OL
|Concussion
|LP
|FP
|Dane Jackson
|CB
|Knee
|LP
|FP
|Taron Johnson
|CB
|Groin
|FP
|FP
|Taiwan Jones
|RB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|Matt Milano
|LB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|Efe Obado
|DE
|Ankle
|FP
|FP
|Jordan Poyer
|S
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|Greg Rousseau
|DE
|Toe
|DNP
|FP
|Tre’Davious White
|CB
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|A.J. Espenesa
|DE
|Foot
|—
|LP
|star Lotulelel
|DT
|NIR (Rest)
|—
|LP
|Emmanuel Sanders
|WR
|NIR (Rest)
|—
|DNP
Practice Status
- DNP – Did not participate in practice
- LP – Limited participation in practice
- FP – Full participation
- (-) – Not listed
Game Status
- Out – Player will not play
- Doubtful – Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable – Player is not certain to play
- (-) – Not listed