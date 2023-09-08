WEEK 2 AREA HS FOOTBALL SCORES

By Jackson Schneider September 8, 2023

Goddard-Eisenhower 44, Salina Central 28

Derby 63, Salina South 0

McPherson 57, Augusta 10

Abilene 47, Concordia 12

Clay Center 61, Chapman 0

Haven 61, Smoky Valley 28

Pratt 54, Hesston 13

Southeast of Saline 52, Beloit 6

Hoisington 38, Halstead 14

Ellsworth 62, Republic County 6

Minneapolis 34, Sacred Heart 0

Sedgwick 35, Inman 20

Marion 19, Sterling 0

Moundridge 52, Bennington 6

Clifton-Clyde 46, Blue Valley Randolph 0

Lyndon 62, Herington 0

Little River 60, Rural Vista 20

Lincoln 62, Pike Valley 16

Sylvan-Lucas 58, Beloit-St. John’s Tipton 12

Ell-Saline 44, Hanover 28

Canton-Galva 62, Goessel 14

Solomon 44, Wakefield 20

Northern Valley 40, Tescott 6