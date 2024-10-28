Week 10 Prep Schedule – Scores

By Christian D Orr October 28, 2024

Week 10 Prep Schedules & Results for October 28 – November 2

Monday, October 28

SOCCER

6A Regional Maize vs. Washburn Rural

5A Regional Eisenhower at Maize South

5A Regional Kapaun Mt. Carmel at Newton

5A Regional Goddard at Topeka West

5A Regional Andover at Hutchinson

4-3-2-1A Regional Circle at Berean Academy

 

Tuesday, October 29

SOCCER

6A Regional Derby vs. Lawrence Free State

5A Regional Topeka Seaman at Andover Central

5A Regional Emporia at Salina South

5A Regional Ark City at Valley Center

 

Wednesday, October 30

SOCCER

Regional Finals

 

Thursday, October 31

FOOTBALL

Herington at Remington

 

Friday, November 1

FOOTBALL

Campus at Derby

Washburn Rural at Maize

Newton at Great Bend

Hays at Andover

Salina South at Hutchinson

Emporia at Eisenhower

Salina Central at Maize South

Valley Center at Goddard

Independence at Wamego

Abilene at McPherson

Ark City at Buhler

El Dorado at Andover Central

Concordia at Andale

Pratt at Clay Center

Smoky Valley at Rock Creek

Marysville at Holcomb

Larned at SE of Saline

Ellsworth at Hoisington

Minneapolis at Beloit

Bennington at Conway Springs

Marion at Sacred Heart

Inman at Plainville

Republic County at Sedgwick

Hutch Trinity at Moundridge

Hays TMP at Sterling

Rock Hills at Ell-Saline

Nickerson at Chapman

VOLLEYBALL

2A State Sedgwick vs. Valley Heights

2A State Sedgwick vs. Doniphan West

2A State Sedgwick vs. Ellinwood

2A State Inman vs. Central Christian Academy

2A State Inman vs. Oakley

2A State Inman vs. Maranatha Academy

3A State Beloit vs. Nemaha Central

3A State Beloit vs. Royal Valley

3A State Beloit Halstead

4A State Clay Center vs. Bishop Miege

4A State Clay Center vs. Holton

4A State Clay Center vs. Topeka Hayden

4A State Concordia vs. Clearwater

4A State Concordia vs. Rock Creek

4A State Concordia vs. McPherson

4A State Rock Creek vs. McPherson

4A State Rock Creek vs. Clearwater

 

Saturday, November 2

VOLLEYBALL

2A State

3A State

4A State