“Wee Fit Gym” Opens in Abilene

While children need exercise and play time in their daily life, the Kansas summer heat has reached intensity levels often too hot for extended outdoor play. Timing could not be more ideal for the opening of Wee Fit Kids Gym and Activity Center, a new business located at 505 N.W. Third Street, in Abilene.

According to the Dickinson County Economic Development Corporation, the kids gym offers large youth indoor play areas catering to children aged 0-10, complete with climbing equipment, baby friendly exploration, and sensory stations.

Owner Laurol Overlease of Solomon saw the need for a safe space in which young children can play, interact and be active while also allowing parents, caretakers and children alike an opportunity to connect.

Wee Fit Kids Gym and Activity Center opened last month with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Dickinson County Economic Development Corporation (DKEDC). Since then, Overlease has added membership packages, day passes, punch cards, and classes for infants, toddlers and preschool-aged children, as well as yoga and Pilates classes where adults and children are both welcomed.

“The feedback has been so positive. This has been a big dream of mine to offer a place where kids can come and be active,” said Overlease. A mother of two, Overlease studied exercise science in college and is a licensed personal trainer. She has taught classes at Impact Sports and Fitness in Abilene and the Salina YMCA. “I have a passion for fitness and health, and I want to pass that passion down to kids.”

“I shared this business idea with my dear friend, and I said ‘What If…?’” Overlease reflected at the ribbon cutting event. “And my friend responded, ‘Why Not?’” She credited the Community Foundation of Dickinson County in helping turn her ‘what if’ into a ‘why not’ by utilizing their impact investing loan program.

Overlease also plans to schedule special events like day camps, after-school classes and parents’ night out.

“It’s a great space to hold birthday parties too,” Overlease adds.

“We offer a range of classes from toddler time, crafts, sensory centers, and interactive story time to bigger kid ninja warriors – activities that promote social, emotional and cognitive development. But we also want to provide a safe place for caretakers to feel welcomed when they need to get out of the house, or need adult interaction and connection with other moms and dads. We just started a Baby and Me time for new moms to gather Fridays at

9:30 a.m.”

While the summer’s heat will soon move on, Wee Fit Gym will continue to be a destination.

“Wee Fit is a great solution for rainy days, wintery cold days, and blistering hot days when outdoor play isn’t ideal, as well as early release school days and holiday breaks,” said Overlease.

For more information about Wee Fit Kids Gym and Activity Center, hours of operation and class offerings, please visit their Facebook and Instagram pages @Wee Fit Abilene.

Courtesy photo: Wee Fit Kids Gym and Activity Center owner Laurol Overlease and son Reid cut the ribbon while husband Aaron Overlease, son Chase, and community members look on.