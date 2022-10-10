Wednesday Candidate Forum Planned

A candidate forum is planned in Salina this week.

According to the Salina League of Women Voters, you can meet candidates for local, state and national office during a candidate forum planned Wednesday, Oct. 12 by Salina Area Technical College’s Student Government Association and the Salina League of Women Voters.

Candidates will be available to answer questions from 3-5 p.m. Oct. 12 in Building A, Room 131A, Salina Area Technical College, 2562 Centennial Rd., Salina.

The event is open to students and the public.

Salina League of Women Voters President Lori Trow said all candidates appearing on the Saline County Ballot have been invited to attend this event. If they declined to be present, they were then invited to send a representative or a written statement.

Candidates/representatives who attend the event will answer questions from local media, students and audience.

The event will be livecast on the Smoky Hills PBS Facebook page, recorded for later broadcast, and available on the station’s website at https://www.smokyhillspbs.org/.

For further information to view the live event or for other information, visit the www.lwvsalina.org website.