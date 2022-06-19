Salina, KS

Wedel Named One of Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

Todd PittengerJune 19, 2022

Mark Wedel, CFP® – Managing Partner of the Wedel Financial Group at 144 South Santa Fe in Salina, Kansas has been recognized on the 2022 Forbes Best in State Wealth Advisors list. This is the second consecutive year Wedel has been named to the list.

According to the organization, this accolade represents a list of professionals that come to work with one goal on their minds – helping their clients succeed.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by Forbes as one of the Best in State Wealth Advisors,” said Wedel. . “As investment planning has become more complex, my top priority is to work with my clients to develop strategies to help give them confidence around all facets of their financial lives and achieve their short- and long-term investment goals.”

Wedel has more than 32 years of experience in the financial services industry. He is a graduate of Bethel College where he earned a degree in Economics and Business.

Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors ranking algorithm is based on industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue and other criteria by SHOOK Research, LLC, which does not receive compensation from the advisors or their firms in exchange for placement on a ranking. Investment performance is not a criterion.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

