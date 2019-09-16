Salina, KS

Wedding Ring Stolen

KSAL StaffSeptember 16, 2019

A woman from Utah contacted police after her wedding ring was stolen during a stop at a Salina gas station.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that on Saturday evening around 7pm, 43-year-old Emily Crabtree drove into the Petro 2 station at 2125 N. 9th and left the door unlocked on her 2015 Toyota Prius while she went inside for about 15-minutes.

Police say upon her return she discovered her 2-carat black diamond wedding ring and some medications were missing.

Total loss is listed at $5,000.

