Webinars to Address Cattle Production Challenges

Kansas State University beef extension specialists will host a series of producer-oriented webinars in May and June to address cattle production challenges amid ongoing drought throughout Kansas.

The webinars are scheduled on consecutive Wednesdays beginning May 24 at 11 a.m. (Central time). The topics include:

May 24 – Using Basis and Margin Tools for Making Real World Ranch Management Decisions During Drought. Brett Crosby, Custom Ag Solutions, https://tinyurl.com/KSUBeefBasis.

May 31 – Use of K-State’s Beef Replacement Decision Aide in Assessing Herd Expansion and Contraction. Glynn Tonsor, K-State Department of Agricultural Economics, https://tinyurl.com/KSUBeefReplacements.

June 7 – Strategies for Feeding Cows with Limited Forages. Jason Warner, K-State Extension Cow-Calf Specialist. https://tinyurl.com/KSUBeefFeeding.

June 14 – Feeding and Managing Early Weaned Calves. Justin Waggoner, K-State Beef Systems Specialist, https://tinyurl.com/KSUBeefWean.

As of May 11, all but 11 counties in Kansas are abnormally dry or classified in some degree of drought. Many counties have experienced persistent severe drought since late 2021. K-State officials note that not only have producers dealt with forage shortages, high forage and feed ingredient costs, and toxic forages, but water quality and availability is also an issue for some.

All webinars are free to attend, but registration is required. Webinars will be recorded and available for later viewing online at KSUBeef.org soon after the live recording.