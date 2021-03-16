Webinar on Farm Bankruptcy, Farm Stress and Mental Health

Kansas Farm Bureau’s Legal Foundation is offering a webinar on farm bankruptcy, immediately followed with a conversation about farm stress and mental health Wednesday, March 31, starting at 10 a.m. to Farm Bureau members in Kansas.

Kansas farm bankruptcies hit a 10-year high in 2019, and the number only slightly improved in 2020. The first half of this webinar will discuss the basics of farm bankruptcy. With continued low commodity, milk and livestock prices, along with high production costs, trade disruption and weather disasters, farming is as challenging as ever and has become too challenging for some operations to sustain. Participants will learn about bankruptcy eligibility and overall requirements of the various types of bankruptcy. Attention will also be given to bankruptcy alternatives. The second half of the webinar will focus on an often-related subject matter: farm stress and mental health. Many of the same issues affecting a farm operation’s financial health, can have a great impact on farmer and rancher mental health. This discussion will focus on recognizing the warning signs, how a person can provide help and give participants a list of resources for those struggling with mental health issues.

Participants must be a Farm Bureau member in Kansas to participate in this webinar. To learn more about membership, or to join KFB, participants can visit https://www.kfb.org/Join .

The webinar is offered free of charge to participants not seeking CLE credit.

You can register for one or both hours of the webinar at www.kfb.org/aglawbriefs.

Upon registering for the webinar, participants will receive an auto-generated email with instructions for accessing the webinar.